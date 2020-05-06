The temperature at the Nogales International Airport reached 100 for the first time this year on Wednesday, the earliest date of a triple-digit reading there in at least two decades.
The 100-degree high recorded at the airport on Wednesday afternoon broke the previous record for May 6, which was established just two years ago when the mercury hit 98, according to online data from the National Weather Service in Tucson.
It was the fifth daily record set during the current heatwave, with new marks also established for April 29 (97), April 30 (96), May 1 (93) and May 2 (92). The normal high temperature this time of year in Nogales is 83 to 85.
The National Weather Service’s website lists daily temperatures at the Nogales airport dating back to the year 2000, and no other year since then saw a 100-degree day as early as May 6, though the 99-degree high on May 5, 2017 came close.
Thursday is expected to be another scorcher, with a predicted high temperature at the airport of 97. The forecast for Friday and Saturday calls for a high of 90 with a 10-percent chance of precipitation both days. The chance of rain rises to 20 percent on Sunday, with a high of 87.