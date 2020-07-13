The temperature hit 110 at the Nogales International Airport on Sunday, the hottest temperature recorded by the National Weather Service at the site in three years.
Sunday’s heat shattered the previous record at the airport for July 12 – set in 2005 when the temperature reached 105. It also established a new high for any day in the month of July, topping the 109-degree marked reached on July 28, 1995.
Normal high temperatures for this time of year are in the 94-96 range. But Sunday was the ninth-consecutive day of triple-digit heat at the airport.
The National Weather Service was calling for another scorcher on Monday in the Nogales area, though the high was expected to max out at a somewhat more tolerable 100 degrees. Highs are forecasted in the upper 90s for the rest of the workweek.