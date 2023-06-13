City Hall

The Nogales City Council passed its tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 last Wednesday evening.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The Nogales City Council passed a tentative budget for the coming fiscal year during Wednesday evening’s regular session. The overall budget would clock in at $104.8 million, encapsulating the city’s operational and capital costs, internal funds, and grants.

Each summer, the city approves an annual fiscal year budget. In the previous fiscal year budget – approved in 2022 – the city authorized significant pay raises for several of City Hall’s highest-earning employees.



