The Nogales City Council passed a tentative budget for the coming fiscal year during Wednesday evening’s regular session. The overall budget would clock in at $104.8 million, encapsulating the city’s operational and capital costs, internal funds, and grants.
Each summer, the city approves an annual fiscal year budget. In the previous fiscal year budget – approved in 2022 – the city authorized significant pay raises for several of City Hall’s highest-earning employees.
This year, however, wage increases appeared scant across the board. The tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 does little to change the pay disparity between the city’s top brass who earn six-figure salaries and that of employees at the lower rung of the ladder who will continue to earn less than $30,000 a year.
Complying with state law, the council held two public hearings before determining the budget – lasting a total of six hours. Still, when the budget appeared on the agenda Wednesday, concerns remained among council members, along with several union organizers at the meeting who represent a number of city workers.
“It’s been three years in a row that the employees on the bottom part of the salary schedule have not seen any raises, you know?” said Vice Mayor Hector Bojórquez. “They’ve seen like a couple of cents to their wages.”
Councilwoman Liza Montiel had raised similar concerns last year about insufficient wages for lower-earning workers. On Wednesday, she cited the same issue.
“A poor sanitation worker’s getting pennies,” Montiel said. “There’s an electrician that was going to get a 19-cent increase... Now we don’t have an electrician.”
Despite council members’ – particularly Montiel’s – insistence on higher salaries for lower-earning employees, City Attorney Jose Luis Machado told city leaders that while he agreed with Montiel’s point, their ability to tweak the budget was somewhat limited for the time being.
“The council cannot go over individual salaries. You are doing the budget in broad strokes,” Machado told Montiel. “Individual salaries that go up because of … the (compensation) study is a managerial decision.”
In other words, those final decisions on salaries were determined, under protocol, by the city manager, who’s responsible for assigning employees to salary range classifications.
“I am not in favor of the reclassifications and not being able to provide any more assistance to our lower-tier employees,” Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. said.
“These reclassifications were not done arbitrarily. It took over a year, sometimes over two years to come up with these reclassifications,” said Acting City Manager and Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
Still, Gradillas pointed out, salaries will have to be adjusted in the near future nonetheless. Starting Jan. 1, Arizona minimum wage is expected to increase to $14.25 an hour, meaning the city will have to bump up certain wages to comply with state law.
Ultimately, with advice from Machado, the council approved the tentative budget as it is – with potential plans to heighten salaries for lower-paying employees after the fact.
“I want to tweak (the salaries) in the future,” Montiel said.
“And you can,” Machado replied. “You can absolutely do it.”
Other notable changes to the budget included higher projected expenditures for various departments, including human resources, planning and zoning, and the Nogales Police Department.
The Mayor’s Office will also see an increase in spending options, bringing its annual budget from $156,640 to $191,777. Mayor Jorge Maldonado himself does not earn a living salary – aside from $50 a month – but the overall budget of his office includes insurance, travel costs, and payroll for his full-time assistant. That particular bump in funding, according to the tentative budget, will allow the mayor more spending flexibility in travel expenses, per diems, and special events.
The budget increase for the Mayor’s Office comes weeks after a Phoenix-base consultant cited several concerns over the mayor’s spending practices, including potential noncompliance with state and federal tax law.
Under legal guidelines, the city will hold a public hearing where community members can weigh in on the tentative budget – scheduled for June 28 at 10 a.m. in the City Council chambers.
‘People that need the money’
In the previous fiscal year, many higher-earning city employees received sizable raises.
Former Nogales Housing Director Robert Thompson, for example, received a wage increase of more than $10,000, bringing his annual salary from $89,073 to $99,533. Police Chief Roy Bermudez received a raise of more than $12,000, bringing his salary to $115,427 that year. And Deputy City Manager John Kissinger’s salary increased from $111,240 to $124,300 – a more than $13,000 raise.
This year, however, pay raises could be largely nonexistent for high-earning city employees in leadership positions. For the coming fiscal year, Kissinger would earn the same salary as last year’s – $124,300 – if the tentative budget is approved. The city’s human resource director will continue to earn her current salary ($99,533), as will the library director ($83,733), and the city engineer ($99,533).
Raises for some employees would be in store if the tentative budget is passed, though they’d be considerably less drastic than the pay increases seen in the prior budget. For instance, the city’s deputy attorney, Anna Montoya, would go from a salary of $94,119 to $98,000.
But for lower-earning employees, wage increases are scarce. Under the Parks and Recreation Department, one groundskeeper earned $29,120 over the past fiscal year. In the new tentative budget, that worker will see their salary increase to $29,343 – an increase of $223. And within the Nogales Housing Authority, three maintenance employees will continue earning $29,120 per year – a raise of $0.
During a call to the public Wednesday evening – the same night the tentative budget received approval – Linda Hatfield stepped up to the podium.
Hatfield works as the president of Communications Workers of America’s Local 7000 branch, which represents a number of unionized workers at the City of Nogales. And for years, she said, certain workers within the city have received minimal pay increases.
One local City of Nogales employee in CWA, Hatfield said, had earned a total raise of $40 over the past couple of years.
In recent months, Hatfield added, she’d attempted to meet with City Manager Edward Dickie and, now, Acting City Manager Roy Bermudez, but with little progress. And the pay schedule shows that communications officers within the NPD will see little to no pay raises in the tentative budget. Toward the bottom of the pay scale, one position – a parking enforcement specialist – would actually see their salary decrease, from $30,828 last year to $29,120 in the coming fiscal year.
“I’m requesting that you entertain an updated market study. I think that would only be fair,” Hatfield said. “Because when we look at this budget it looks like again, people higher up are receiving large raises, people that need the money and are lower titles are not.”