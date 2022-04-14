New border-crossing rules for commercial trucks in Texas created tension and gridlock at ports in that state this week, with potential ramifications for Nogales.
At issue is a new order from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, that required trucks crossing the border from Mexico to undergo a state police inspection in addition to the inspections performed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The change prompted criticism from business leaders in Texas, as well as direct action from truckers, who blockaded the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge starting on Monday. That’s the busiest U.S. land port of entry for produce imports.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said that some produce truck traffic was being rerouted to Nogales to avoid the slowdowns caused by the new rules in Texas.
Wait times for commercial trucks to cross the border at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales – one potential indicator of an increase in traffic – weren't dramatically longer this week, according to CBP's Border Wait times app. There were occasion spikes, however, including a typical 40-minute wait time that doubled to 80 minutes at around 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Nogales-based Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, which represents local importers, issued its own statement on Monday criticizing the new “repetitive” inspections in Texas, which it said were “resulting in damage to millions of dollars of perishable fresh produce each day.”
“We agree that safety and security are paramount, which is why the inspections of commercial trucks by U.S. Customs and Border Protection are considered to be the best in the world,” FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer said in the statement.
In a letter addressed to Abbott, the FPAA wrote: “For the sake of the many American families and especially those in Texas who are counting on healthful fresh fruits and vegetables for the Easter Holiday, and on behalf of Texas businesses who not only are employers but also keep the economy of the state going, we ask you to reconsider the state Department of Public Safety inspections of fresh produce trucks occurring in Texas ports of entry.”
According to The Associated Press, Abbott said the new inspections in Texas were needed to fight human and drug smuggling.
"Abbott ordered the inspections as part of 'unprecedented actions' he promised in response to the Biden administration winding down a public health law that has limited asylum-seekers in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19," The AP reported, in reference to the recent White House announcement that the public health measure known as Title 42 would end effective May 23.
The AP also reported that the Texas governor, under heavy pressure to roll back the state inspection program, announced on Wednesday that he would stop inspections in Laredo after reaching an agreement with the governor of the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
However, the agency reported: "Abbott said inbound commercial trucks elsewhere will continue to undergo thorough inspections by state troopers until leaders of Mexico’s three other neighboring states reach agreements with Texas over security. He did not spell out what those measures must entail."