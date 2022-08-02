A meeting of the Tubac Fire District Governing Board last week yielded little new information on the district’s progress toward building a new Station 1 – a project that has become the topic of heated discussions on social media and during public comment periods at board meetings over the past several months.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board convened in executive session to discuss land acquisition for a new Station 1 in Tubac, but took no action after emerging.
In an email to the Nogales International, board member Mary Dahl declined to answer questions about the project, stating that the “confidentiality of the executive session prohibits me from commenting any further.”
But the non-action during July’s meeting comes after previous board meetings have signaled hints of progress towards the new station.
In May, the board approved the fire district’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which included an additional $0.1955 capital tax levy to fund capital purchases and improvements.
And during its June meeting, the board authorized Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath to begin to negotiate and execute a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) for land acquisition for the new Station 1, but no further details on that action were shared Wednesday.
Background
A new Fire Station 1, along with new administration offices and a training center, were all supported by $6.4 million of a $15 million bond package approved by Tubac Fire District taxpayers in 2008. But breaking ground on those buildings has faced several setbacks over the past few years.
In 2008, TFD received a land donation to house the new station in Tubac, along with the administration offices and training center. However, the donation was contingent on the district utilizing the site within five years. Due to the recession, the district was unable to build on the site and that donation was rescinded.
After a number of Santa Cruz County building code violations brought the topic of a new Station 1 back into the spotlight in 2017, replacing the station was again addressed in the fire district’s 2018-2019 Capital Improvement Plan.
According to a 2020 memo from Chief Horvath, fire district staff reviewed two proposals presented by a citizens advisory committee tasked with evaluating the feasibility of remodeling Station 1. However, staff decided against endorsing either option due to a number of shortfalls that did not account for the district’s current needs or future growth, including a lack of adequate living space for firefighters and their exclusion of plans for administrative offices and public meeting spaces.
According to the memo, staff also discussed the feasibility of remodeling the current station with architectural firm WSM Architects in 2019, but with costs projected to exceed $1 million, staff “felt it was financially responsible to look at a replacement structure in lieu of adding onto a 50-year old building at such a high price tag.”
The district has since earmarked about $5 million through 2024 for rebuilding Station 1 and replacing its administrative offices, according to the fire district’s latest budget. But it’s unclear if or how pandemic-related supply chain issues and inflation will impact the project moving forward.
According to a development schedule approved by the board in July 2021, the project is already slightly behind. It was expected to enter the construction document phase – drafting, planning and submitting construction drawings for permitting – around now, with an anticipated construction start date for October 2022. A grand opening ceremony was tentatively planned for December 2023.
While there’s been no definite outline from the board of how large the new Station 1 might be or what it might look like, a needs assessment study conducted by WSM Architects presents a roughly 14,000-sqare-foot concept on about 2 acres of land, which the costs per square foot estimated to between $300 and $500 as of July 2021.
Architect, attorney’s fees
Last week, board members agreed to conduct an informal audit of the district’s expenditures on attorneys fees during their next meeting, after one board member raised questions about how much staff time and money could be spent on those services without board approval.
“Many thousands of dollars have been spent for architect fees and attorney’s fees without the board's approval and mostly without our knowledge, and I think we should not allow that anymore,” said board member Pete Benequista, who placed the item on the agenda.
“We’re hard pressed to make a balanced budget for the fiscal year as it is, and that is with the tax increase,” he said.
In response, Dahl pointed out that Benaquista’s original motion to restrict staff time and money on professional services would “paralyze a lot of the activity that support staff and management staff need to do.”
“In terms of management and staff time, I will go back to a vote of the board to pursue development of a new fire station – that can’t happen without staff time and management time, and that can’t happen without some assistance by attorneys and an architect. So, if this is a way to revisit that decision by the board, then let’s revisit that decision by the board rather than bring forth a motion that affects a lot of different aspects of district operations,” Dahl said.
Dahl also added that the board had previously authorized Chief Horvath to contract up to $5,000 for professional services, which she has not exceeded, but agreed to take a closer look at that authority and those expenditures next month.