Tubac Fire District Station 1

Tubac Fire District Station 1, located at 2227 I-19 Frontage Rd. in Tubac.

 Photo by Mary Glen Hatcher

A meeting of the Tubac Fire District Governing Board last week yielded little new information on the district’s progress toward building a new Station 1 – a project that has become the topic of heated discussions on social media and during public comment periods at board meetings over the past several months. 

During Wednesday’s meeting, the board convened in executive session to discuss land acquisition for a new Station 1 in Tubac, but took no action after emerging.



