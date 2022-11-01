On a dark and cold Thursday evening at Fleischer Park, Susan Stemper stood in front of a crowd, cloaked in a sweatshirt with a picture of her daughter’s face.
“I’m Marilynn’s mom,” said the Rio Rico woman, speaking calmly into a microphone. “And our community pretty much knew her by ‘Matty.’”
Marilynn “Matty” Pacheco was a mother. She loved animals and worked as a daycare teacher, according to family members. In 2019, her ex-boyfriend followed her on Interstate 19 – shooting and killing her in Green Valley. She was 25 years old at the time.
Mateo Zavala, who’d pursued and killed Pacheco, was sentenced last spring to 34 years in prison for second-degree murder. But, Stemper emphasized, domestic violence is often not an isolated incident; in Pacheco’s case, the young woman had endured severe physical abuse from Zavala before he ultimately killed her.
“For victims, it may involve years of emotional and psychological trauma and physical injuries,” Stemper said, “that become more severe or occur more frequently over time.”
Since her daughter’s death, Stemper has continuously advocated for domestic violence survivors. She founded a non-profit, Marilynn’s No More Fear, to spread awareness and provide resources for those affected by abusive relationships.
And as October – recognized by many as Domestic Violence Awareness Month – drew to a close, families and advocates gathered in Fleischer Park on Oct. 27 to offer support to survivors, and to honor “the ones who didn’t make it,” Stemper said.
During the luminaria ceremony, Stemper encouraged the dozens in attendance to share Pacheco’s story, along with other stories of domestic violence.
“Maybe it will fall on the right ears,” she added, “and maybe we can save somebody’s life.”
‘The same type of loss’
Gesturing across the chilly, grassy field, Stemper fixed her gaze on Annette Sisson.
“She’s my friend,” Stemper stated. “We’ve suffered the same type of loss.”
Sisson, who’d traveled to Nogales for Thursday’s vigil, had lost her own daughter, Jazmine Willock, to domestic violence in 2018. At the time, Willock had been living with an abusive partner, who eventually shot Willock six times before committing suicide.
Willock was 22. And years later, her mother continues to outline possible ways her daughter could have gotten out – how her life could have been saved.
“How I feel Jazmine could have (gotten) away is if she got on a plane and flew away,” Sisson said.
But, she added, attempting to leave the relationship could have posed more danger for her daughter, who’d been threatened by her partner.
And research shows a similar pattern: About two decades ago, a wide-reaching study from the Department of Justice found that men who had killed their wives most commonly did so after threats of separation or after the relationship ended.
In the wake of her daughter’s death, Sisson began raising funds for other people attempting to escape domestic violence. Her non-profit, Team Jazmine, funnels donations to survivors so they can pay for resources like housing, clothing, legal help – even plane tickets.
At Fleischer Park, Sisson handed out safety plans for survivors seeking an escape route. She also held stacks of pages preserving Willock’s handwriting, scanned from her daughter’s journal. The page, which Sisson said she found after her daughter’s death, listed insults from her abuser in orderly cursive. According to the journal entry, Willock’s partner had called her “emotionally weak,” “naive and gullible,” among more explicit accusations.
Those words, Sisson tells people, are red flags – reasons to leave an abusive relationship that could potentially escalate.
“It made me cry,” a young girl murmured, walking away from Sisson with a copy of Willock’s journal in her hand.
Seeking help
Yara Castro, who manages health and social services at the Mariposa Community Health Center, underscored that MCHC can provide support to families or individuals suffering from domestic violence.
“Or anybody going through any type of abuse,” she added.
In addition, the County Attorney’s Office employs specialists under its Victim Services department. Victim Services, County Attorney George Silva told the NI in a past interview, can assist those affected by a crime in various ways – from giving the individual a ride home, to providing referrals to additional resources.
While domestic violence is often equated to intimate partner violence, a relatively new resource within the county offers assistance to families, and particularly children.
In August, several agencies, including MCHC and the Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center, unveiled the Nogales Family Safety Center. The facility, housed within the Sheriff’s Office on Congress Drive, provides services for survivors of abuse, including forensic exams for individuals who’ve been sexually assaulted.
Speaking last Thursday, Castro praised the center as a breakthrough for the county.
“We’re all working together to make services available,” she said.
Linda Balbastro watched as visitors studied framed portraits of Pacheco, Willock, and several others, illuminated by small, violet light bulbs.
“I see these pictures, and all of them are beautiful and young,” she said. “Beautiful and young.”
Balbastro lost her own son – Patrick Balbastro – to a violent double-homicide in Tucson at the start of 2014. Local outlets, at the time, pointed out that when he was murdered, Patrick Balbastro had been trying to stop a man from assaulting a woman.
Along with the shock and grief of losing a child, Linda Balbastro faced additional hurdles: Like sitting in a courtroom with the man who’d killed her son.
She later joined the Southern Arizona chapter of Parents of Murdered Children, something she pointed to as a healing process.
And in coming to Nogales for Thursday’s vigil, Linda Balbastro added: “I feel at home.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers free assistance in English and Spanish at 800-799-7233. To access regional hotlines, shelters, and other frequently asked questions, readers can head to domesticshelters.org.