Butterfly

A dancer with the Nogales-based school Dan’s Movement holds a butterfly ornament provided by Team Jazmine, a non-profit that assists domestic violence survivors.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On a dark and cold Thursday evening at Fleischer Park, Susan Stemper stood in front of a crowd, cloaked in a sweatshirt with a picture of her daughter’s face.

“I’m Marilynn’s mom,” said the Rio Rico woman, speaking calmly into a microphone. “And our community pretty much knew her by ‘Matty.’”

marilynn

Visitors gaze at a photograph of Marilynn “Matty” Pacheco, a 25-year-old mother who was killed by her boyfriend in 2019.
balloons

Vigil participants release purple balloons into the air during a moment of silence for those who died at the hands of domestic violence.
candle

Candles flicker during a vigil for domestic violence survivors and victims at Fleischer Park.


Tags

Load comments