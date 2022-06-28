Local elections are around the corner – including competitive primary races for Nogales mayor and city council, and a two-candidate contest for Santa Cruz County Superior Court judge that will take shape in the general election.
The ballots for both the Aug. 2 primary and Nov. 8 general election will also include an array of state and federal contests, including races for recently redrawn legislative and congressional districts that include Santa Cruz County.
But how will it all work? After all, in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, unsupported allegations of voter fraud ricocheted through Arizona, and Republican leaders and lawmakers responded by trying to clamp down on voting accessibility in the state.
One of their more radical efforts – a lawsuit meant to eliminate early voting in the state – was thwarted by the Arizona Supreme Court. But last year, Gov. Doug Ducey signed an assortment of GOP-sponsored laws that seek to further regulate mail-in voting and other elections procedures.
Even so, the registration and voting process remains largely the same in Santa Cruz County – and non-registered residents still have time to participate in the coming election season.
How do I register?
With the primary election approaching on Aug. 2, Arizonans who aren’t already on the voter roll must register by Tuesday, July 5.
Santa Cruz County residents can register to vote online at servicearizona.com. The site, operated by the state’s Motor Vehicle Division, allows prospective voters to register in English or Spanish. To register, residents must enter personal information, including full name, date of birth, and a form of identification.
Residents can also call the County Recorder’s Office at (520) 375-7990 to request a voter registration form.
“We’ll be happy to send them a form,” said County Recorder Suzie Sainz. “Or they can pick one up at the post office, the library.”
Forms are also available at the Recorder’s Office at the County Complex in Nogales.
Folks can also register at the weekly Nogales Farmer’s Market, where volunteers typically set up shop to assist voter registration. The market is held each Friday on Morley Avenue from 4 to 7 p.m.
As of Friday, nearly 31,680 residents in the county were registered to vote, according to Sainz. Of those, 20,474 were on the county’s Active Early Voting List (AEVL) – the new name for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) following recent legal changes. (More on that below.)
To check their own registration status, residents can also go to my.arizona.vote.
How and where do I vote?
Once registered, voters can cast their ballot in-person or by mail – depending on the voter’s preference and timeline.
To automatically receive mail-in early ballots for every election, voters can join the Active Early Voter List. Voters can sign up for the AEVL during the registration process, or while updating their registration information.
Voters can also make a one-time request to receive a mail-in ballot. To file a request, contact the County Recorder’s Office, or request one online at my.arizona.vote through the Secretary of State’s Office.
To receive a mail-in ballot for the coming Aug. 2 election, voters must make the request by July 22 at 5 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State.
When it comes to mail-in ballot processes, some regulations have changed due to recently passed Arizona laws (see “What has changed?” section below).
Voters can also vote early in the primary election starting July 6. See sidebar for dates, times and locations in Santa Cruz County.
Then on Aug. 2, primary election day, those who haven’t voted early or by mail can cast a ballot in-person at any polling place in the county.
Recently, the county shifted several of its precinct boundaries – a necessary move, due to the new legislative districts drawn in southeastern Arizona last year. However, voters are not required to cast a ballot within their precinct, according to Alma Schultz, the county clerk and elections director.
See the sidebar for a list of Aug. 2 polling places, as well as locations where you can drop off a mail-in ballot.
What has changed?
Despite a forensic audit facilitated by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, along with a months-long, partisan audit led by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, no election fraud has been uncovered concerning Arizona’s 2020 presidential election.
However, state legislators have still passed several laws attempting to further regulate election processes in the wake of the 2020 vote.
In May 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a senate bill into law that automatically removes voters from an Active Early Voting List (AEVL) if the individual fails to vote by mail for two consecutive election cycles.
The law also requires county recorders to send a notice to the individual before taking them off the AEVL list, allowing the person to remedy the issue within a 90-day period.
The change from a “permanent” to “active” early voter list drew criticism from voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who represents Santa Cruz County. Grijalva referred to the law as an “anti-democracy act.”
Sainz, the Santa Cruz County recorder, reiterated that before a voter is deemed inactive, county staff will attempt to contact the voter with directions to remedy the issue.
Also in May, Ducey signed several other bills into law concerning election regulations. One law requires a signature on the envelope of a mail-in ballot. If the ballot lacks a signature and is not corrected before 7 p.m. on Election Day, the vote is not counted. That law – Senate Bill 1003 – shortened the ballot curing period, which previously extended beyond election day.
Sainz noted that her office attempts to reach a voter – calling them multiple times – if the voter needs to correct a ballot.
“We give them every opportunity to try to resolve the issue,” she added. “It could be that they forgot to sign it. Or maybe we contact them because they forgot to put the ballot in the affidavit.”