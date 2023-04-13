With weeks left on the job, Nogales City Manager Edward Dickie is calling for an audit of city-issued credit cards.
“The whole city,” Dickie said at an April 5 meeting. “Not just the mayor’s department, but all of ours, just to make sure we’re on the up-and-up.”
Dickie’s last day is April 30; he resigned from the manager position, he said, to accept another job within the state and live closer to family. Despite his limited time left at City Hall, Dickie doubled down on the audit idea, citing concerns from Finance Director Jean Moehlman.
“I have to,” Dickie explained. “Because once Jean feels like there might be something off, we can’t just keep it to ourselves and not do anything about it.”
An outside firm will audit recent credit card action from all city departments – including the Mayor’s Office. The investigation period will span from Jan. 1, 2023, to the end of March, when council members passed a resolution allowing elected officials to request and receive credit cards. And, Dickie told the NI, the audit will also analyze charges for Mayor Jorge Maldonado’s inauguration in early January.
Councilman Saulo Bonilla had already requested an audit of the Mayor’s Office, and had placed the item on the council’s April 5 agenda.
Bonilla’s proposal had sought to examine all of Maldonado’s recent expenditures – including the use of a credit card, reimbursements, and checks.
“If there’s nothing there, mayor, there’s nothing there. But I have concerns,” Bonilla told Maldonado at the meeting.
Dickie, however, had proposed an audit of all city department expenditures – not just Maldonado’s – though he limited the idea to credit card transactions only.
“I didn’t want to just single out the mayor’s credit card,” Dickie said. “That’s why I thought, ‘If we’re going to do this, let’s just do all of them.’”
Dickie made it clear that the city would conduct an audit regardless of how the council voted on Bonilla’s proposal. (Bonilla ultimately withdrew his own motion.)
“I think that’s the best thing for all of us, transparency,” Dickie said of his audit plan. “Because there might be some card out there that I’m not aware of that’s being misused.”
‘Where we’re at’
The impending audit comes as questions continue to swirl around spending practices at City Hall.
Last month, Bonilla began raising concerns about a credit card that had been issued to the mayor’s office. Maldonado defended the expenditures, which amounted to more than $13,000. According to documents disclosed to the NI by Bonilla, the mayor’s recent transactions included travel expenses for city-related business, along with meals for himself, a consultant, the city manager and deputy city manager.
On March 27 – when Bonilla began voicing his disapproval of Maldonado’s credit card – the council voted on a resolution to allow council members to request and receive city-issued credit cards.
In the weeks that followed, the debate over how to spend public funds continued to fester.
“I just want it for the record: I do not, I do not want a credit card,” said Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez at the April 5 meeting. “OK? I don’t need it. I can use mine.”
Bonilla, along with Councilman John Doyle, echoed that they also did not plan to request credit cards from the city, though Doyle had voted in favor of the policy.
And Dickie, who’s mostly refrained from giving explicit instructions or advice to the council, cautioned against the city-issued cards altogether.
“I’ve worked for a few cities,” Dickie said. “Of all of them, only one elected official had a credit card. And that was a mayor … he ended up giving it back. Because he just didn’t want the public perception.”
(Dickie also served as city manager during the final months of former Mayor Arturo Garino’s administration. Garino, according to Dickie, did not have a city-issued credit card.)
While Dickie said he applauded Maldonado’s work lobbying for the city, the manager had recommended that elected officials avoid credit cards altogether. Having one, he said, would prompt easy suspicion among voters and other city leaders.
“This is where we’re at,” Dickie said, gesturing to the dais and the council after 30 minutes of discussion on the topic.
“The perception’s going to be, ‘He has a card,’” the outgoing manager later added. “Every little thing is going to be critiqued.”
Right now, the mayor is paid $50 a month, while council members earn a monthly wage of $25. For travel purposes, city elected officials sign a form for reimbursement along with a per diem for meals.
Speaking to the NI last month, Maldonado pointed to the low salary as justification for certain reimbursements.
“I can’t carry the city out of my pocket,” he said at the time.
Maldonado reiterated that viewpoint at the April 5 meeting
“Mr. Mayor, I have a question,” Melendez-Lopez asked. “Are you going to return the credit card?”
“No,” Maldonado replied firmly. “Because I’m not going to pay out of my pocket, take away from my family, for city business. “
What’s legit?
For now, city-issued credit cards are still available to elected officials under the resolution passed by the council on March 23.
But what can the card be used for?
City Attorney Jose Luis Machado said he’d already prepared a memo for city officials, detailing appropriate spending practices.
(The NI sent a public records request to the City of Nogales, attempting to access Machado’s memo. The city did not respond to the request before press time.)
Still, at the April 5 meeting, Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. asked whether Machado could provide more clear-cut rules.
“I want some guidance or a checklist,” said Gradillas. “We have some vague guidance. I want to know if we can narrow it down. Because we’re talking about public funds, not private funds.”
The State of Arizona Accounting Manual, Machado said, already provides an explicit list of guidelines for state employees when handling public funds. For instance, the manual says, a government agency cannot use state funds to buy an Amazon Prime membership for an officer or employee. (According to city documents disclosed to the NI, the Mayor’s Office did not purchase an Amazon Prime membership, though public funding was apparently spent on a subscription to YouTube TV, a streaming service.)
Under the state manual, a government agency also cannot use state funds to purchase alcoholic beverages. (Maldonado’s expenditures do not include alcohol.)
Machado noted that he’d tried to be more flexible in his own guidelines, compared to the state manual.
“Not that I’m trying to be (unspecific),” Machado said, “but it’s very difficult to say one expenditure is allowable and the other one is not.”
“I’m willing to try to give you some guidelines,” the city attorney added, addressing Gradillas. “(A) little bit more than what I’ve given.”