City Hall

The Nogales city manager has decided that an outside firm will audit recent credit card action from all city departments

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

With weeks left on the job, Nogales City Manager Edward Dickie is calling for an audit of city-issued credit cards.

“The whole city,” Dickie said at an April 5 meeting. “Not just the mayor’s department, but all of ours, just to make sure we’re on the up-and-up.”



