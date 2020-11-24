At Casa Sonia, a women’s clothing shop on Morley Avenue, Jangmi Connie Son had opened her family’s store on Friday afternoon to clean up and straighten the displays. But there weren’t any customers in sight.
A few storefronts further north, Sam Lee had opened Sol, the store he owns with his wife, briefly after a client called and said they wanted to stop by. But Lee said the store is mostly closed these days, since his usual customers can’t cross the border to shop.
On Saturday morning, Isabel Navarro welcomed the daughters of a customer at Divina, the Grand Avenue clothing store she owns with her husband. The customer, who lives in Mexico, can’t cross the border for the time being, but had sent the girls to make a purchase and carry it back across the line.
Navarro said she’s kept the store open, but not because there’s a lot of business.
“Sometimes you go one, two hours and a single person comes in,” she said.
The holiday shopping season is typically the most important time of year for retailers of all stripes, and the stores in downtown Nogales near the DeConcini Port of Entry, which primarily serve retail and wholesale buyers from Mexico, are no exception.
“Over the course of the year, we work to pay bills, the rent, to survive,” Navarro said. The end of the year is the time to finally turn a profit.
“The Christmas season, we (work) to make a little money,” she said.
But with coronavirus-related travel restrictions in place at the U.S.-Mexico border that prevent most people who aren’t U.S. citizens or green card holders from entering the country, downtown stores have seen their primary clientele cut off. And with those restrictions extended last week until at least Dec. 21, store owners are now expecting the biggest shopping period of the year to come and go without a real surge in sales.
“There aren’t any expectations, because as long as they don’t open the border, we’re not going to have a (holiday shopping) season,” Navarro said.
She told the NI that Divina’s sales are around 15 percent of their normal level. Lee, the owner of Sol, put the number at less than 10 percent.
And that’s at stores that are open at all – several Morley Avenue shops have kept the doors shut since the border closure and don’t look like they’re preparing to open again anytime soon.
Melrose, in the old Bracker’s building, has emptied its retail floor and a sign directed customers to another location on Mariposa Road. At La Tienda, the lights were off and a sign apparently from the beginning of the pandemic stated that the store would be closed until April 30, the last day of the first stay-at-home order imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey.
Trickle-down effect
The low expectations mean that normal preparations for the holiday season have been called off, too.
In Navarro’s case, she hasn’t made any seasonal hires or put out the typical Christmas displays on the sidewalk outside the store. Typically, she would keep the doors open until 8 p.m. during the holiday shopping rush, but these days she’s closing at 5 p.m.
“It doesn’t make sense for us to be open for two, three people,” she said.
At Casa Sonia, Son said that she would typically hire several more employees for the winter season, but this year she’s relying on herself and one other staffer.
She would also be preparing to make weekly shopping trips to restock the clothes and accessories displayed on the shop floor. This year, she doesn’t think any restocking trips will be necessary.
“I wouldn’t be able to be talking right now, if it was like how it used to be,” she said on Friday.
The impact of sluggish sales trickles from the stores down to other players in the local economy.
On top of not hiring additional workers, several storeowners told the NI that they’re paying well below the normal rent on their properties, and said that others aren’t paying rent at all.
And a depressed shopping season will cut into City of Nogales revenues. Sales tax collected at local retailers – downtown sellers as well as big-box stores near Mariposa road – accounts for a sizable chunk of the city’s $69-million annual budget.
In fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20, Nogales raked in more than $5 million in sales tax in the retail category, according to city documents. In both years, more than 20 percent of all collections corresponded to purchases made in the month of November and December.
In a sign of the decline in recent months, the city’s general sales tax collections – including retail and other categories – for the first three months of Fiscal Year 20-21 (July, August and September), were down 19 percent compared to the same three-month period in the previous year.
‘Nothing I can do’
Though all eight merchants who spoke to the NI for this story said they’re anticipating a slow shopping season, different storeowners recounted varying levels of success in adapting to the current situation.
Sam Lee said that he’s found himself unable to help customers that want to buy at his store, but can’t get across the border.
“My customers keep calling me, but there is nothing I can do,” he said.
“Sometimes they send their daughters, their cousins, whoever has a green card or U.S. citizenship,” Lee added. “But a lot of people don’t have nobody.”
Mexican shoppers headed for downtown stores often cross the border on foot, and the number of pedestrians crossing in Nogales dropped off precipitously in the months following the implementation of travel restrictions on March 21. In February, the last full month without limitations, 249,148 pedestrians entered the United States at local ports, according to data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. By April, that figure was 53,798.
From May to September (the latest month for which data was available), the monthly number of pedestrian crossings hovered between 22 and 31 percent of the same number in 2019.
The pedestrian-only port of entry on Morley Avenue, which mainly served shoppers destined for local stores, closed down near the end of March and has yet to re-open.
Navarro said that she’s seen a little more business from shoppers who live in Arizona in recent months, and she and her husband have started delivering products in Mexico, a service they didn’t offer before the border closure.
But that solution didn’t work well for Lee, who said he’s found Mexican authorities have been “tougher than usual” when it comes to inspecting items carried across the border.
Over the summer, he said, he brought four standing fans into Mexico to donate to a church. Officials at the border insisted on charging an import tax.
At Chi’s, a Grand Avenue store near the border, Charles Park said his family is keeping the store open for regular hours because, well, what else is there to do? He said he’s expecting significantly lower sales volume this year, but hoping to capture at least some portion of shoppers who are buying in the United States.
“If we don’t open, they’ll just go to Walmart,” he said. “So, might as well open, try to get some business going.”
In stark contrast to the lonely look of downtown streets, parking lots at Walmart and the Mariposa Mall have seen significant movement in recent weeks, a sign that those stores are more popular among Nogales, Ariz. residents.
Sofia Moreno, the manager of Forever 21 in the Mariposa Mall, said the upcoming season is important for the store – almost half of its annual sales come during the holiday shopping period. “That’s where we close our yearly goals,” she said.
But Moreno said she doesn’t count on Mexican shoppers to carry holiday sales, so she doesn’t see the border restrictions having a dramatic impact on this year’s sales.
She said the store typically hires about 50 additional staffers for the holiday season. On Nov. 18, they had added 25 seasonal employees and were still hiring more.
For downtown retailers, the only real hope of relief lies in a full reopening of the border, or at least an exception that would allow shoppers to cross into the country to make purchases.
Though a fake press release and posts circulated on social media in recent days suggesting that there would be a temporary reopening in coming weeks, Mexican consular officials in Arizona debunked the rumor.
“The closure for non-essential trips is maintained. Let’s help to combat the #FakeNews that inundates (social media) and WhatsApp,” Rafael Barceló Durazo, Mexico’s Consul in Tucson, said in a tweet on Sunday night.
There’s also speculation that a Joe Biden administration could remove the travel restrictions after the president-elect takes office in January.
But for Jangmi Connie Son, from Casa Sonia, that will be too late to make up for the lost holiday season.
“They’re saying that they’re going to open (the border) next year in February or January, but there’s no point,” she said. “There’s not going to be sales anymore.”