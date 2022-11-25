After Kerri Muñoz’s son and his girlfriend finished college, they attempted to find housing in Santa Cruz County.
The options were scarce.
So, Muñoz said, the couple moved to Sahuarita instead.
“They just couldn’t find a place to rent here in Santa Cruz County,” she added, speaking to a half-filled room at the Rio Rico Community Center on Nov. 16.
That afternoon, about a dozen residents piled into the center to address the same, lingering question: What can be done about the county’s affordable housing shortage?
Now, a national association is working with the county government to identify potential solutions.
Earlier this year, Santa Cruz County was awarded 120 hours of technical assistance from the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders, or NALCAB, a Texas-based nonprofit that specializes in housing development, among other areas.
On Nov. 16, Angie Donelson – another consultant working with the county – passed out surveys to the handful of participants.
“We’re going to compile these responses,” she said, “to look at a summary of what stakeholders say are important to them.”
The forum included a small selection of residents – mainly individuals involved in the county’s education, nonprofit and housing sectors. After gathering feedback from this group, consultants will publish a draft of a housing strategy online, allowing more members of the public to weigh in, according to Jeanne Shaw, a consultant with NALCAB.
Already, NALCAB has conducted a preliminary study on housing in Santa Cruz County, uncovering issues often acknowledged by residents: A lack of affordable housing stock. High poverty rates. Stagnant development in flood hazard areas.
After conducting the study, it became clear that residents need more housing options within the county, Shaw said. And if they don’t get those options, they could move elsewhere – the way Muñoz’s son and his girlfriend did.
Recurring problems
When the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District hires a new teacher, they’re generally able to find housing – but it’s not always an ideal situation.
John Fanning, the district’s community outreach coordinator, described crowded accommodations for educators who move into the county.
“It’s just very difficult to find housing where they’re not sleeping on top of each other, which is what we’re seeing,” Fanning noted during the forum in Rio Rico.
Other housing problems persist, depending on the location. In a previous story published in the NI, residents described year-long waitlists for local apartment complexes. In Sonoita, according to the NALCAB study, rental units are virtually non-existent.
Across the county, NALCAB’s study found, many homeowners and renters are cost-burdened – meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing expenses.
What’s more, as the study confirmed, property values are rising. Between September 2021 and September 2022, the average sales price for a house in Santa Cruz County shot up from about $312,000 to nearly $395,000 – an increase of more than 26 percent, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona.
Fanning said he’s noticed new homes being built in his own Rio Rico neighborhood. Still, affordable housing in the county remains limited.
“We’re talking here about not having housing. But yet all these houses are going up,” he said. “To me, it just doesn’t match. Are those the houses that are outlandishly expensive that people aren’t buying?”
Examining the floodplain
Residents at the forum didn’t hesitate to offer up housing solutions: Incentives for developers. Grants and loans for homeowners. New zoning laws.
And then, there was the floodplain.
“We all know insurance and building costs go up when you’re in a floodplain,” pointed out Chris Young, chief deputy of the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office.
“Is there a way to re-examine the floodplain?” asked Fanning. “And if there is a way to do so, can we move forward with that?”
Many properties in Santa Cruz County – including numerous in downtown Nogales – are situated in a federally identified flood hazard area. That designation complicates the building process with extra permit requirements and inspections.
Revising a floodplain map is possible, though it’s a multi-step process, according to Jesus Valdez, the county’s public works director.
First, Valdez told the NI in an email, someone would need to commission a hydraulic study of the area. Then, a letter requesting the floodplain change would be submitted to FEMA.
If a local government or property owner wanted to change the designation, they’d have to implement a construction project to diminish “peak flow” of potential floodwaters, Valdez added.
Workforce needs
Another question hung in the air during the Wednesday forum: How will the Hermosa Mine Project affect housing in Santa Cruz County?
Currently, South32 – the Australian company behind the project in the Patagonia Mountains – is predicting that 2,000 workers will be employed in the mine’s construction. During the mine’s life, South32 estimates, between 400 and 500 people will be directly employed full-time.
Addressing the growing workforce, Shaw noted, “those people need to live somewhere.”
However, it doesn’t seem that there’s any permanent housing plans in the works to accommodate a boom in the population, in part because South32 has stated it plans to hire residents who already live in the county.
South32 has concluded that for now, there is “adequate availability” of housing, in terms of its construction phase. During that phase, a spokesperson told the NI, some construction workers will only require short-term housing – like living in an RV park or a hotel room.
“Looking ahead to when mining begins, we continue to support regional planning efforts and private-public partnerships to solve the housing issue, which is a challenge countywide, not just for South32,” added spokesperson Jenny Fiore-Magaña in an email.
What’s more, Fiore-Magaña added, “many of our future employees are already living here.”
Getting the word out
As residents brainstormed ideas, Corina Fragozo addressed the room: Some solutions, she pointed out, already exist.
“I think education out to the community of programs that are available is something that has to happen,” said Fragozo, rural community development director for Chicanos por la Causa .
Currently, Fragozo said, CPLC has active programs designed to help prospective homeowners. The organization’s Self-Help program creates a path to homeownership for low-income residents. In return for the subsidized housing costs, program participants put hours of work into constructing the homes themselves.
Currently, Fragozo said, the organization has a waitlist of nearly 70 clients hoping to enroll in CPLC’s local programming.
And with that demand, CPLC developers are looking for land within the county.
“We’re looking for lots to purchase. We have funding available,” Fragozo said.
Fragozo also urged the City of Nogales and the county to take more active roles in searching for grants.
Speaking for a previous story, Fragozo had mentioned similar ideas: Nogales, she said, could qualify for federal grants like Community Development Block Grants and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.
“There is a lot of money there that the city and the county could obtain. And there is no one that is pursuing those grants,” she added on Nov. 16.
Using federal funds
Both the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County received millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package. Legally, that money can go toward housing projects.
The Nogales City Council voted to funnel the money into two main efforts: paying down police and fire pensions, and using the rest to fund city operations. No money went directly to the Nogales Housing Authority, which oversees low-income housing. However, at the time of the last ARPA vote, Mayor Arturo Garino noted that one chunk of the money – about $357,000 – could still be used to offer certain service-related discounts to new businesses and homeowners in town.
For its part, the county used its ARPA funds to balance its budget, incentivize vaccination, roll out an internet expansion program, and award forgivable loans and grants to local businesses and nonprofits. A few of those grants went toward housing-related nonprofits, including Nogales Community Development, Community Homes of Patagonia, and Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County.
District 3 County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who sat in on the Rio Rico forum, added that the county currently doesn’t levy impact fees for developers. Still, he acknowledged that more needed to be done.
“There’s clearly things that both the private sector and the government sector can do,” he added, “to encourage building (and) development.”