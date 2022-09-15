Thousands of pounds of hog plums seized at Nogales port of entry Nogales International Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The plums were reportedly hidden in mislabeled buckets. CBP photo Some of the plums seized in the shipment. CBP photo This live fruit fly larva was found in the plums. CBP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Agriculture specialists working at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales seized 3,651 pounds of hog plums in what U.S. Customs and Border Protection called “an obvious smuggling attempt.”In a social media post, CBP said the plums were “mislabeled as an enterable commodity hidden in buckets in a legitimate shipment of produce.”What’s more, the plums contained a live fruit fly larva. The fruit fly is considered an invasive pest that can cause significant damage to agricultural crops.While hog plums are grown in the United States, they are prohibited from entering the country, according to CBP.The agency’s agricultural inspectors seized the hog plums in Nogales on Sept. 5. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hog Plum Fruit Fly Plum Botany Agriculture Entomology Larva Nogales Port Of Entry Cbp Load comments Trending Stories After 5 years, fate of UA’s border studies center is unclear Ceremony at City Hall marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks County fair set for Sept. 16-18 in Sonoita NHS boys take second at Battle at the Border Human-smuggling conspirators sent to prison County considers last of COVID-19 relief funds Hilltop Gallery passes 50-year mark Hawks earn first-ever football win over Nogales, 10-0 Sonoita-Elgin antelope numbers remain strong One dead, another hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Sonoita Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit