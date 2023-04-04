School officials have reported yet another threat left on a bathroom wall at a local school.
This time, the threat was found at Desert Shadows Middle School, according to a message posted to the school’s Facebook page at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday.
“The threat was written in a girl's restroom and was reported before the end of the fifth period,” read the message, which was signed by Principal Chris Miranda.
“Law enforcement was immediately notified and officers were dispatched to the school. Students and staff sheltered in place and were not allowed to proceed to the sixth and last period of the day while the credibility of the message was being assessed and investigated,” Miranda wrote, adding that after-school activities had been cancelled for the day “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office will have personnel on campus at DSMS on Wednesday "to support a safe and secure learning environment for students and staff," the message said.
The threat at Desert Shadows follows similar incidents at three local high schools.
On the afternoon of March 17, a sheriff’s deputy reported that a threat of a shooting had been written on a bathroom wall at Rio Rico High School.
Then, on March 20, a post-it note discovered in a restroom at Nogales High School warned that a shooting would take place at NHS on March 23.
That episode was followed by another incident on March 23, when a message warning of a school shooting was discovered on a restroom wall at Pierson High School.
In all three high school incidents, classes continued as usual – though with additional security in place – after authorities deemed the threats to be not credible.
Four people were arrested in connection with the threats at NHS and PHS, according to the Nogales Police Department.
