Another threat of violence has been found on a bathroom wall at a local school.
The latest incident – the sixth reported at schools in Santa Cruz County since March 17 – happened at Lincoln Elementary School, according to the Nogales Police Department.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, NPD said it had responded at 12:18 p.m. that day to a report of a threat at Lincoln.
"The threat written on a bathroom wall warned of violence that would take place," the news release said, adding: "It was determined that at no time were students or staff ever in danger during this investigation."
NPD said it is continuing to investigate the incident with assistance from Nogales Unified School District staff.
In a social media post, NUSD Superintendent Angel Canto said Lincoln staff and students were asked to shelter in place while the police responded. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at approximately 1:45 p.m., Canto said.
"We want to reemphasize that The Nogales Police Department and the Nogales Unified School District are taking a ZERO TOLERANCE approach in these cases and will continue working together to provide a safe environment for our students," the NPD news release and NUSD social media post both said.
The episode at Lincoln follows similar incidents at five other school campuses in the Nogales/Rio Rico area during recent weeks, though it was the first at an elementary school. In all six cases, the threats were found in school bathrooms and determined to be non-credible.
The locations and dates of the threats were as follows:
• Lincoln Elementary School, April 28
• Wade Carpenter Middle School, April 5
• Desert Shadows Middle School, April 4
• Pierson High School, March 23
• Nogales High School, March 20
• Rio Rico High School, March 17
Authorities have so far announced six arrests and four other prosecutorial referrals related to the incidents. All of the suspects have been juveniles, and those who have been arrested were charged with two felony counts each: making terrorist threats and disruption of an educational institution.