Classes were held as usual at Rio Rico High School on Monday – though with students and staff sheltering in place – after authorities said they determined that a threat written on a bathroom wall wasn't credible.
In a letter to parents that was posted at 6:57 a.m. Monday to the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District's Facebook page, RRHS Principal Hector Estrada wrote that "a threat aligned with a school shooting was written on the wall of one of the school's restrooms."
Upon learning of the message, RRHS administration reported it to the school resource officer, who is a member of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, Estrada wrote.
"As a result of the investigation, the threat was determined not to be credible," he said, adding that RRHS was taking "extra safety precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and students."
Those precautions reportedly included having additional Sheriff's Office personnel stationed on campus.
At 12:23, the school district posted another message saying that RRHS was in "shelter in place" mode as it continued to investigate the threat message. Shelter in place means students and staff remain in a classroom as students receive instruction.
"Students and staff are safe," the message said. "However, if parents have any concerns about safety, they are free to pick their student up."
It wasn't clear when Estrada and the RRHS administration first learned of the message. But according to a Sheriff's Office dispatch report, a concerned parent called at 10:36 p.m. Sunday to report that his daughter had received a message via a WhatsApp group stating that a message on a bathroom wall at school had threatened a shooting at the school on March 20.
In his letter to parents the following morning, Estrada wrote: "As a school and a district, we do not take threats lightly and encourage students and families to share any information they may have related to this threat directly with the school administration."