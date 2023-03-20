Classes were held as usual at Rio Rico High School on Monday – though with students and staff sheltering in place – after authorities said they determined that a threat written on a bathroom wall wasn't credible.

In a letter to parents that was posted at 6:57 a.m. Monday to the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District's Facebook page, RRHS Principal Hector Estrada wrote that "a threat aligned with a school shooting was written on the wall of one of the school's restrooms."



