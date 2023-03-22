For the second time in a week, a local high school has been forced to take extra security measures after finding a threat left in a campus bathroom.
On Wednesday afternoon, Nogales High School Principal Tim Colgate sent a message to parents and guardians advising them that someone had left a post-it note on a restroom wall that “alluded to a school shooting” at NHS on Thursday, March 23.
“Once notified of the message, the threat was immediately reported to the Nogales Police Department (NPD), which began an investigation in coordination with the school administration,” Colgate wrote in the message, which was also posted to the Nogales Unified School District Facebook page. “As a result of a thorough investigation, it was determined that there is no credible threat to the school.”
Even so, he said the school would step up its security measures. In addition to the NHS school resource officer, Colgate wrote, Nogales Police Department officers will be on campus Thursday and Friday.
“Nogales High School and NUSD district administration take any threats seriously and we appreciate the quick response by students to report the message, as well as the assistance of the Nogales Police Department,” he wrote.
On Monday, Rio Rico High School also implemented additional safety measures in response to what school officials described as "a threat aligned with a school shooting” was found written on the wall of a school restroom.