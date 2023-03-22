NHS (copy)
File photo

For the second time in a week, a local high school has been forced to take extra security measures after finding a threat left in a campus bathroom.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nogales High School Principal Tim Colgate sent a message to parents and guardians advising them that someone had left a post-it note on a restroom wall that “alluded to a school shooting” at NHS on Thursday, March 23.



Tags

Load comments