TFD tiles

(L-R) Mindy Maddock, Sandy Johnson and Herb Wisdom.

Two seats on the five-member governing board of the Tubac Fire District are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and three candidates are in the running.

They are: Mindy Maddock, Sandy Johnson and incumbent candidate Herb Wisdom. Incumbent Mike Connelly is not on the ballot.

Elections 2022 logo


Tags

Load comments