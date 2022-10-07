Two seats on the five-member governing board of the Tubac Fire District are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election, and three candidates are in the running.
They are: Mindy Maddock, Sandy Johnson and incumbent candidate Herb Wisdom. Incumbent Mike Connelly is not on the ballot.
The winners of the Nov. 8 election will join board members Peter Benequista, Mary Dahl and Bill Kirkpatrick, who each have two years remaining in their current terms.
TFD board members are elected to four-year terms. Fire board elections are nonpartisan.
The Nogales International sent each of the three candidates a questionnaire and asked them to return it along with a headshot photo. The submissions from Maddock and Johnson are included on the following pages; Wisdom did not respond to the questionnaire.
Candidates were given a 125-word limit for each answer, and some answers may have been edited for length, style and/or clarity.
About the Tubac Fire District
The Tubac Fire District covers approximately 160 square miles in the Tubac-Tumacacori-Rio Rico corridor and serves a population of around 13,000 people from four stations: one in Tubac and three in Rio Rico.
According to its website, TFD “provides fire and emergency medical services, which include fire suppression, emergency medical response, rescue, fire prevention, public education and a host of non-emergency services such as venomous creature removal.”
TFD says is responds to approximately 1,600 calls per year.
The district currently operates on an approximately $4 million budget, funded primarily through property taxes. According to TFD’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget, property owners in the district pay an initial tax rate of $2.85 per $100 of assessed value, plus another approximately $0.20 capital tax rate and a $0.47 bond rate.