Three members of the same family died and another was hurt as the result of a rear-end crash on Interstate 19 in Tumacacori on Tuesday.

According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, the crash occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. at Kilometer 29 after traffic had begun to slow down in the northbound lanes due to another collision ahead.

At that point, the DPS spokesman said, a vehicle carrying the four victims rear-ended a vehicle in front of it.

The driver of the rear-ending vehicle, 18-year-old Nicole Diaz of Nogales, was killed, as was passenger Roxanna Diaz, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, and a 17-year-old female from Nogales. A fourth passenger was hospitalized.

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was unhurt.

The spokesman did not say if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

“The climate was described as heavy rain at the time of the collision,” the spokesman said.

Both lanes of northbound I-19 were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

