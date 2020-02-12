Three members of the same family died and another was hurt as the result of a rear-end crash on Interstate 19 in Tumacacori on Tuesday.
According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, the crash occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. at Kilometer 29 after traffic had begun to slow down in the northbound lanes due to another collision ahead.
At that point, the DPS spokesman said, a vehicle carrying the four victims rear-ended a vehicle in front of it.
The driver of the rear-ending vehicle, 18-year-old Nicole Diaz of Nogales, was killed, as was passenger Roxanna Diaz, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, and a 17-year-old female from Nogales. A fourth passenger was hospitalized.
The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was unhurt.
The spokesman did not say if anyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.
“The climate was described as heavy rain at the time of the collision,” the spokesman said.
Both lanes of northbound I-19 were closed for several hours as a result of the crash.