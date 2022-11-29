featured Three hurt in crash at Exit 12 interchage Nogales International Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sheriff’s deputies control traffic at the scene of the crash. Photo by Manuel C. Coppola Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three people were hospitalized Tuesday evening after a passenger car collided with a tractor-trailer at Exit 12 off Interstate 19, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.With only preliminary information available, a DPS spokesperson said that a passenger car had collided with a semi and was stuck under the trailer.Three people involved in the crash “were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. The exit ramp was closed in the wake of the crash. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spokesperson Passenger Car Injury Crash Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Ramp Semi Exit Load comments Trending Stories Downtown fire destroys shuttered store, damages other properties ‘Those people need to live somewhere’ For some shoppers, Black Friday in Nogales lacked buzz of yesteryear Tracking device helps foil human smugglers Santa Cruz County supervisors certify election results Three hurt in crash at Exit 12 interchage ‘Coin Wars’ benefit families at Thanksgiving Residents still skeptical of South32-funded power line Fire leaves three buildings in varying states of ruin Weekly COVID-19 case count back in triple digits in Santa Cruz County Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit