Three Santa Cruz County residents pleaded guilty to federal charges of importing and distributing narcotics, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs.
The defendants include Benjamin Soto, Jr., 47, of Rio Rico; Refugio Veronica Quintero Moreno, 46, of Nogales; and Angel Adan Valenzuela, 25, of Rio Rico.
Each pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment: one count of conspiring to import five kilograms or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of meth and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and another count of conspiring to distribute those amounts of each substance.
The three are part of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization, the news release stated. They worked with others to routinely transport narcotics from Mexico through Nogales ports of entry from January 2020 through April 2022.
Once they had smuggled the drugs into the United States, Valenzuela and other couriers moved them to a shipping facility in Nogales, prepared the packages for shipment and had them distributed to cities throughout the country.
Soto and Quintero Moreno, who were employed at a commercial shipping company in Nogales at the time, accepted the packages with narcotics from the couriers without requesting identification or payment, and mailed the packages fraudulently by using the business accounts.
Valenzuela gave Soto and Quintero Moreno weekly payments, on behalf of the drug trafficking organization, for their role in facilitating the drug shipments, the news release said.
From September to November 2021, agents identified and intercepted 21 of their packages, and seized more than 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, 20 kilograms of cocaine, seven kilograms of fentanyl and four kilogram of heroin, the news release said.
Soto and Quintero Moreno, who pleaded guilty July 3, are scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15. Valenzuela pleaded guilty June 16 and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16. Each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for each count.
The case is being investigated by the FBI Springfield Field Office, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations in Arizona and the FBI Tucson Field Office.