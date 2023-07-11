Gavel

Three Santa Cruz County residents pleaded guilty to federal charges of importing and distributing narcotics, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs.

The defendants include Benjamin Soto, Jr., 47, of Rio Rico; Refugio Veronica Quintero Moreno, 46, of Nogales; and Angel Adan Valenzuela, 25, of Rio Rico.



Load comments