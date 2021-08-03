An emergency call that someone was being attacked by a swarm of bees outside a Tubac home on Tuesday morning ended with one man and two firefighters being transported to the hospital with multiple stings.
Tubac Fire District Chief Cheryl Horvath told the NI that the three individuals had been treated and kept for observation at the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley. By Tuesday afternoon, all three had been released.
Horvath said the initial call came in during the late morning. When the TFD crew arrived at the scene, responders found a man covered in a blanket as he tried to protect himself from the bees that were still attacking him.
“This is a situation where I’m not sure the individual knew that this beehive was there,” the chief said. “This seemed to be that he was just working in a yard and got attacked.”
She added that Tubac responders tried to keep safe by wearing their fire turnout gear. However, they still got stung in the process of helping the patient.
“(They) basically grabbed the individual and put him in the back of the ambulance, shut the door and they were able to get all of them into a safe space and they started doing patient care,” Horvath said, adding that they were able to get some stingers out of the patient.
“In the process, they realized that two firefighters had been stung multiple times,” she said.
Horvath said that the Rio Rico Fire District also responded to the incident to help secure the scene, as well as to transport the three bee sting victims to the hospital.
She noted that responders conducted a welfare check on other people who had been at the scene and were able to hide inside the home and call 911. And while a few had been stung multiple times, she said everyone had acted responsibly to handle the situation.
“He (the patient) covered himself with a blanket, which was a pretty smart move, and in the meantime, other people got out of the way,” she said. “I think, luckily, everybody did what they needed to do – just call 911 and get us there as quickly as they can.”
Bee attacks resulting in hospitalization or even death occur with some frequency in Santa Cruz County.
On Aug. 2, 2017, a 75-year-old Sierra Vista man died after being stung by a swarm of bees while golfing in Rio Rico. The next day, a 53-year-old landscaper was hospitalized after being repeatedly stung at the Tubac Golf Resort.
In October 2015, more than a dozen civilians and emergency responders were stung when a swarm of bees attacked on Hohokam Drive near the Doe Street intersection in Nogales.
Three years earlier, a 75-year-old man who was cleaning up trash and debris at a business at the north end of Nogales died after being stung “hundreds to thousands” of times.