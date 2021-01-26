In recent years, drivers heading north from Nogales on Interstate 19 have witnessed a pair of large new warehouses go up on the east side of the highway, just before Ruby Road. The modern, white cold storage warehouses are a sign of industrial development creeping south from the major industrial park on the east side of the highway north of the Pilot Travel Center in Rio Rico.
And in just the past three months, the gears have churned forward on projects that will bring warehouses to two more sites along the I-19 corridor north of Nogales and south of Ruby Road.
The developments are noteworthy because the area, which is unincorporated land in Santa Cruz County, was the subject of a recently failed annexation attempt by the City of Nogales.
In December 2019, the Nogales City Council voted to move ahead with a petition to annex a roughly 2.6-by-3 mile square that runs from the current city limits – at the northern edge of the Meadow Hills neighborhood – up to Ruby Road. The plan would have brought the Chula Vista, Peña Blanca Highlands, Pete Kitchen and Firestone Gardens residential neighborhoods into the city.
And a successful annexation also would have captured a handful of industrial developments – as well as the Pilot Travel Center. Putting those businesses into the city’s territory would have impacted Nogales’ tax base.
“If you’re going to annex, you should annex areas where businesses will go in because that’s where your tax revenue is going to come from,” said Charlie Cassens, the former manager of Lake Havasu City during an interview last October for a temporary city manager job in Nogales. (The council liked Cassens, but balked at the cost of his contract through a staffing agency.)
The mayor and council hadn’t emphasized the tax benefits of the annexation plan, but said it would help reverse the city’s long-term population decline. They suggested that, with most residential areas in the city full, developers might put new residential subdivisions into the annexation area.
It’s not clear how many local landowners signed onto the city’s plan, if any. But ultimately, the petition – like several annexation attempts before it – didn’t make it across the finish line.
As the annexation proposal floundered, however, developers were making plans for the area.
Steady growth
Last October, the Santa Cruz County Planning & Zoning Commission agreed to reclassify and rezone a property on the southeast corner of the intersection of I-19 and Ruby Road to allow Delta Properties, a company controlled by the Panousopoulos family, to build two warehouses and a truck wash facility. And in December, importer Earthblend Produce bought a 53-acre plot that lies mainly at the northwest corner of West Frontage Road and Boulevard Del Rey David, where the company plans to build a repacking warehouse.
More than a dozen commercial properties have been sold in the past five years in the area.
In 2016, the $8-million warehouse that’s now home to produce importers Kaliroy, Zucarmex and Giumarra were completed at 707 E. Frontage Rd. Two years later, another produce warehouse went up next door at 300 Old Tucson Rd.
In addition to produce importers, FedEx moved into a new warehouse in the area in 2018. The shipper moved out of its former Nogales location to new, larger digs on Old Ruby Road.
At the October 2020 meeting, when the P&Z commission agreed to rezone Delta Properties’ land, County Community Development Director Frank Dillon said one reason developers are looking to the area south of I-19 is that the Rio Rico Industrial Park – where a cluster of warehouses lines the side of the highway, housing companies like Malena Produce and C.H. Rivas – is filling up.
Still, Jose Dabdoub, the broker on the Earthblend deal and a longtime industrial real estate agent in Nogales and Rio Rico, said the area south of Ruby Road isn’t taking off yet.
For now, he said, there’s still more interest in the existing industrial park and possibilities for development south of Ruby Road might be limited by the fact that some landholding ranchers aren’t interesting in selling off grazing lands.
Resident response
Manuel Bonorand and Dan Bell, a pair of ranchers who own significant parcels in the annexation area, both spoke up at the December 2019 council meeting on the city’s plan. Bell said he wasn’t sure about the proposal, but wanted to learn more; Bonorand said he didn’t want his ranch to be a part of the city.
The ranchers weren’t alone. Thirteen local residents spoke up about the plan at the council meeting, none in favor.
Nonetheless, the council voted to move forward with the annexation petition and Mayor Arturo Garino said he was confident the city would get the local support needed to approve the plan.
“We have to talk to them,” he said.
The council’s vote started the clock on a 12-month window to collect signatures from local property owners backing the proposal. The city needed more than 50 percent of all landowners in the annexation area; the list of supporters also needed to represent more than 50 percent of the land value.
City officials talked about holding meetings in the impacted neighborhoods and commissioning a study to determine the projected economic impact of the plan. It’s not clear if the city followed through on either.
But months after the council approving the annexation petition, the COVID-19 pandemic reached the local community. Last April, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger told the NI that the annexation effort was on hold due to the crisis, but said city officials were planning to return to the project soon.
By the end of last year, the 12-month window had expired.
City officials didn’t respond to emails sent last month asking for more details about the annexation effort. Garino didn’t respond to an email last week seeking comment.
The failure of another annexation attempt means the city won’t be cashing in on the development north of its limits. But for land developers and businesses, staying out of the city might be welcome news.
Dabdoub said that the annexation proposal was on his radar as his latest deal moved forward, but from his perspective the result was for the best, given his experience dealing with Santa Cruz County on recent projects.
“I think (Santa Cruz County) has been very aggressive” in pursuing development deals, he said.