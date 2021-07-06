Tents and booths from various local organizations and government agencies adorned the track at Pierson High School field in Nogales.
They were there for Youth on the Border, an event organized every year by Circles of Peace and the Santa Cruz County Drug Free Community Coalition, but sponsored by many more.
The purpose of the event was to create awareness about mental health, drug use and the dangers of social media as it pertains to local youth. It was part of a statewide initiative to reduce the use of fentanyl, stimulants and over-the-counter pills among youth in the United States.
The activities took place for a full week beginning on June 14, and the first workshop focused on the role social media platforms – specifically the popular social network Snapchat – can play in youth drug use.
Programs aimed at preventing drug use and smuggling among youth are common in Santa Cruz County. But they are often conducted in English, especially when held at the schools, where large numbers of students from Spanish-speaking or bilingual homes are instructed in English. Youth on the Border, aimed just as much at parents as their children, was initially planned to be conducted in English – until the organizers realized that a significant part of their target audience was monolingual Spanish speakers.
“In general, parents here speak Spanish. This generation is trying to educate parents in their own language so they can feel confident with the connection they have with their children,” said Blanca Acosta, executive director of Circles of Peace, a Nogales-based nonprofit that addresses domestic violence, substance abuse and other behavioral health issues in the community.
According to U.S. Census estimates, approximately 80 percent of people in Santa Cruz County age 5 or older live in a home where a language other than English is spoken. In Nogales, the figure is nearly 92 percent.
With the local demographics in mind, Youth on the Border organizers took the program curriculum, which had been drafted in English, and translated it into Spanish in hopes of maximizing the effectiveness and impact of their message.
“We did all of the translation … I don’t know if it wasn’t budgeted, but I said we need to translate,” said Eva Zuñiga, program director at Circles of Peace.
The key, she said, is to make information more accessible to parents using methods that are simple to understand. That way, the information can be easily passed on to family and friends.
“We use a trauma-informed approach, a culturally sensitive approach, we don’t want anybody to feel dumb. We present it in a way that they can easily share it. The best community health promoters are people from your same community, el tio, la tia,” Zuñiga said, using the Spanish terms for uncle and aunt.
Graciela Garcia, a Nogales resident who participated in the workshops, isn’t a parent herself. But she has nieces and nephews who come to her with concerns that they are too afraid to talk to their parents about.
“This class helped me learn how to communicate with them,” she said, adding: “A lot of us don’t fully understand what is going on with drugs.”
Garcia said she took advantage of the workshops with the intention of sharing the information with her family members, friends and neighbors who are parents and who are unaware of the risks.
The workshops included in Youth on the Border are part of an education initiative designed for both parents and children. The information presented is the same for both adults and youth, with some exceptions, since younger generations grew up exposed to social media platforms and have learned how to navigate them with ease, unlike many of their parents.
“Kids have access to any substance you can think of online … We try to warn the parents, give them the information, not scare them,” Zuñiga said.
Unique challenges
Effective communication across generations is crucial as apps like Snapchat – a platform in which messages and images are usually only viewable for a short period of time – make drugs like fentanyl more accessible, according to Border Patrol Agent Brett Carrico, who participated in Youth on the Border. And unlike social media platforms such as Facebook, Snapchat appeals to younger generations.
The Border Patrol was one of 25 organizations that provided resources or promoted local events for kids at Youth on the Border. The agency even raffled off a TV.
Carrico was one of three Border Patrol personnel attending the event, and though he is relatively new to Nogales, he is becoming familiar with the uniqueness of the community.
“Kids here are different from kids … say in … areas like Nebraska,” he said, noting the proximity to Mexico as a risk factor for involvement in drugs.
“With the parents, a lot of it is in Spanish,” Carrico said, referring to how the agency conducts these types of presentations.
He added that poor communication between parents and children often leads to dangerous behavior, and that social media platforms can make kids more vulnerable.
“They fall victim to the false promises of the cartels,” he said during a phone interview with the NI.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway was among the guest speakers at Youth on the Border. In a Facebook video live streamed by the digital platform We Love Nogales, Hathaway addressed the audience in English.
“The first influences are your parents and your family … and believe it or not … your family are the people that care the most about you,” he said, addressing the young participants.
Hathaway told the NI in a recent interview that for every presentation he delivers in English, there is also one in Spanish.
“The nature of our community is very unique,” he said.
Zuñiga refused to label it a risk for kids to grow up in a border community, but she said it’s important to understand the reality and provide appropriate resources to local youth.
Acosta, her fellow Circles of Peace member, said “identifying as a young Latino or Hispanic and adapting to your culture is confusing for the youth. A culture that maybe is hard to carry at that age … I think adapting to both American and Latin American culture and on top of that having to fit in in all areas.”
And as youth try to juggle two different cultures, the language barriers faced by their parents can be an added challenge.
Jany Mendez, a Nogales resident who worked as a licensed family psychologist in Nogales, Sonora for eight years, said young adults need an outlet.
“The use of tobacco and vaping as a crisis management tool for anxiety” is something parents are often oblivious to, especially when there is a language barrier, she said.