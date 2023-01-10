On Nov. 8, a Border Patrol agent contacted the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance.
According to an entry in a SCCSO dispatch report, the agent had observed a vehicle that was potentially being used for human smuggling. But instead of conducting a traffic stop him/herself, the BP agent asked that a local officer do it.
A sheriff’s sergeant obliged, and after stopping the vehicle, found two undocumented people inside.
Collaboration between Border Patrol and local law enforcement is not unusual in Santa Cruz County. For years, both the Sheriff’s Office and the Nogales Police Department have worked in conjunction with the agency via Operation Stonegarden, a long-standing federal program that pays overtime to local officers who enforce immigration law.
But in recent months, the NI has spotted a distinctive trend in local dispatch reports. In a number of cases in which Border Patrol agents appeared to have probable cause to stop a vehicle on suspicion of human smuggling, the agents have asked that a sheriff’s deputy pull the vehicle over instead.
In some cases, the Border Patrol agent reported that there were already federal agents near or directly behind the suspect vehicle. Nonetheless, the Sheriff’s Office is asked to pursue the vehicle.
On Nov. 7, for example, the Border Patrol contacted sheriff’s dispatch advising that two agents were behind a white Mercedes that “might be loaded.” According to the call log, the agents “need(ed) a deputy to conduct a traffic stop for them.”
So why is the Border Patrol using the pretense of a traffic stop by local police to initiate a smuggling bust, rather than just doing it themselves?
Speaking to the NI in late November, Chief Deputy Mario Morales of the Sheriff’s Office noted several possible reasons for the requests: At times, he said, the Border Patrol is “shorthanded.”
“And they reach out to us for help,” he added.
Other times, Morales said, a Border Patrol vehicle might be undercover, and might want to avoid pulling the vehicle over.
“They don’t want their cover to be revealed,” Morales said.
And, Morales added, Border Patrol might have intel on the vehicle rather than direct sight.
“Many times they have information of foreign nationals being smuggled in a certain area,” he said.
On Nov. 17, a Border Patrol agent asked the Sheriff’s Office to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Buick heading north on Interstate 19, according to dispatch logs. Three unmarked vehicles, the agent said, were driving behind the Buick.
“Vehicle is possibly loaded with foreign nationals,” the dispatch report said, though it wasn’t clear what had made the agent suspicious.
Morales also emphasized that collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol goes both ways, with agents stepping in to help deputies in their enforcement of state and local laws.
Establishing probable cause
Law enforcement officers cannot search a motor vehicle without probable cause or the owner’s consent. However, a moving violation or an infraction such as a broken taillight can allow an officer to stop and further inspect a vehicle to identify possible criminal activity.
And while the Border Patrol doesn’t enforce motor vehicle laws, local police do.
In some cases, Morales said, the Border Patrol could potentially request that a sheriff’s deputy follow a suspicious vehicle and try to “develop” probable cause to pull the vehicle over.
However, Sheriff’s Commander Gerardo Castillo, who was also interviewed for this story, said the Border Patrol does not ask the Sheriff’s Office to develop probable cause.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the parent agency of the Border Patrol, did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
The motivations and technicalities of how and why the Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol collaborate to conduct these traffic stops remains somewhat unclear – due in part to conflicting answers, a lack of response from CBP, and somewhat brief and non-descript dispatch reports.
Reached in December for this story, Vanessa Pineda of the American Civil Liberties Union noted that making more information available to the public could increase levels of community trust with law enforcement agencies.
“The more data that we have, and the more we understand about how they’re making decisions … I think it would be good for everyone, the transparency,” she said. “For the public, for lawyers, for the community.”