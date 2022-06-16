The Tonto Canyon Fire, burning since Sunday in a border wilderness area west of Nogales, was at 9,550 acres with 25-percent containment as of Thursday, according to the Coronado National Forest.
The Forest Service reported the fire to be at 6,500 acres as of Monday evening, but said that more precise mapping done Tuesday morning had reduced the size to 4,222 acres. However, it was back above the 6,000-acre threshold on Wednesday and closing in on 10,000 acres on Thursday. The CNF attributed the growth to back burning – a process that involves intentionally burning fuel in a fire's path – as well as interior burning.
“All lines held throughout the day,” the agency said in its Thursday evening update. Still, the 25-percent containment figure was unchanged since Tuesday.
The back burning conducted on the U.S. side on Wednesday was done from the border north in Walker Canyon, and from the southeast to the northeast in Peña Blanca Canyon.
Terrain was also burning on the Mexican side of the border, with firefighters on scene there. The Forest Service estimated the fire's size in Mexico at 400 acres, though a map of the fire posted on the Incident Information System website (inciweb.nwcg.gov) showed a larger affected area south of the border.
“Crews are working together to help secure lines on both sides of the border. Full suppression efforts are in place,” the Thursday update said.
More resources arrived Wednesday to assist with the firefighting effort on the U.S. side, bringing the totals to six crews, 10 engines, and two helicopters providing reconnaissance flights and performing bucket work. On Thursday, the resources stood at five crews, 11 engines and four helicopters.
In an effort to keep the public out of the fire area, the CNF closed a stretch of Ruby Road (Forest Road 39) extending west from the White Rock Campground, just south of Peña Blanca Lake, to Forest Road 4186, approximately two miles northwest of Sycamore Canyon.
The fire was first reported at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday as three separate starts in the Pajarita Wilderness Area, approximately 15 miles west of Nogales.
The three starts then combined to create the Tonto Canyon Fire, named for a rugged canyon running east-west just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Bear Canyon Ranch, which had been threatened by the fire early on, had been secured as of Tuesday and removed as a threatened area.
In a message reiterated in several posts about the fire, the CNF said: “It is important that all visitors remain out of the area to allow the firefighters to effectively do their jobs."
Violation of the road closure order is a misdemeanor offense, potentially punishable with fines and/or jail time.
The Tonto Canyon Fire ignited as crews were wrapping up containment of the nearby Mule Fire, a blaze that was first reported Friday and quickly contained at approximately 350 acres.