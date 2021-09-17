Smiling and gripping an oversized pair of scissors, Patagonia Town Manager Ron Robinson and Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Ike Isakson posed for cameras last Friday morning on the tarmac of a newly-resurfaced helipad in the center of town.
Looking on, from a few feet away, was Pat Risner, president of the Hermosa Project, a fledgling large-scale mining operation in the mountains just south of town that’s owned by the company South32.
The ribbon-cutting photo-op marked the completion of projects funded by South32 that have included repaving the helipad as well as redoing some sidewalks and controlling water runoff in the town park. The total costs came to several million dollars, Robinson said in a phone call with the NI, and there’s another phase of work still planned.
“The Town of Patagonia is very appreciative of all that was done here,” Robinson told the crowd of about 20 people.
“These are the kinds of things we like to be involved in and to be able to work together collaboratively on, in the community where we’re located,” Risner said.
There wasn’t any mention at Friday’s event of the tense history between the 900-person town and the Australian mining conglomerate, which bought the Hermosa Project in 2018 at a valuation of more than $1 billion.
They’ve been at odds over mining-related heavy machinery driving on local roads and, earlier this year, permits that could allow the company to “dewater” potential mining areas and dump the water into Harshaw Creek, which merges with Sonoita Creek, a body of water that runs through the town.
“I know the past has been pretty rocky,” Robinson, who took over as the town manager in 2019, told the NI. “I think what’s happened within our town is that we’ve realized they’re here and… I guess we’re learning to coexist.”
Carolyn Shafer, chair of the board of local mining watchdog group Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, said the projects were part of what she called the company’s efforts “to create goodwill within the community.”
“And it is certainly nice to see projects completed,” she said in an emailed statement. “But the residents of Santa Cruz County must remain acutely aware of the negative impacts from the proposed Hermosa Project.”
‘Do you have anything?’
Robinson said the recently completed projects got underway about two years ago.
“In the end of 2019, South32’s community relations came to me and said: ‘We’d like a community project, do you have anything for us?,’” he recalled.
Robinson pulled out old plans from a sidewalk project that was planned, but then tabled, in 2016. After working on the plans and adding a project to repave the post office parking lot, the town’s volunteer fire department put in a request for the helipad.
The helipad provides a 92-by-100-foot landing zone that can be used by medical helicopters during emergency situations. Robinson said it’s not painted with a large circle and the letter “H” seen on many helipads because that would make the pad a commercial landing area and require registration with the Federal Aviation Administration.
South32 has also poured money into other organizations in Patagonia and Santa Cruz County through grants to nonprofits and student scholarships. But for entities that need to maintain a critical eye toward the company and its plans – like the town government – benefiting from its largesse can create uncomfortable dilemmas and a potentially bad look.
(For example, the pages of the Nogales International are frequently filled with South32 publicity that the company purchases through the NI’s advertising department. Meanwhile, the NI’s newsroom, which operates independently from the ad department, works to cover the Hermosa Project without compromise while also providing space for critics to voice their concerns – sometimes to the chagrin of the PR-conscious company.)
South32’s predecessor, Arizona Mining, also funded infrastructure work in the area. In 2018, Arizona Mining paid to replace Harshaw Bridge, which company vehicles used to reach the Hermosa project site.
At the time, Santa Cruz County officials insisted that the bridge hadn’t been damaged by Arizona Mining’s vehicles. But Robinson told the NI that mining-related traffic had contributed to the damage of local roads, which weren’t designed for the type of heavy trucks used in the mining industry.
After years of battles, however, Robinson said it’s time to take stock of the reality that mining operations are coming to Patagonia, “even though it’s not the desire of the town that all of this take place.”
“These people (South32) are here. What we need to make sure is that while they’re here, whatever they do does not adversely affect our town – and they don’t want it to,” he said. “So it’s keeping a communication line open instead of just turning our back and saying, ‘Get out of here.’”