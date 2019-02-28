The Town of Patagonia offered a public apology to a child journalist on Wednesday night after Marshal Joseph Patterson was video-recorded falsely telling the 12-year-old reporter that it was against the law to put his image on the internet.
Hilde Kate Lysiak, reporter/publisher of the Orange Street News, recorded the video after Patterson allegedly threatened to have her arrested and put in juvenile detention after she hopped on her bike to pursue a story about a mountain lion sighting.
“We are sorry, Hilde. We encourage and respect your continuing aspiration as a successful reporter,” Patagonia Mayor Andrea Wood said at the town council meeting. “We, the governing body, acknowledge our negligence and sincerely apologize to all who felt their constitutional rights were violated.”
Wood noted that none of the other four elected officials had read the apology in advance, and asked them to speak up with suggestions. None of them did.
Patterson stepped outside the room shortly before the meeting was called to order, and returned a few minutes after Wood had read the letter. He did not add any comment about the incident or apology.
Lysiak’s video of the Feb. 18 encounter with Patterson generated widespread news coverage and public condemnation of Patterson. He told the Associated Press last Friday that the marshals’ office had received hundreds of calls, including death threats.
Amid the uproar, the town posted a statement on its website saying it had taken unspecified action.
“The matter has been carefully reviewed and we have taken action we believe to be appropriate for the situation,” said the statement, which has since been taken down. “We do not publicly disclose personnel actions including discipline and will have no further comment on this matter.”
However, state law requires public bodies to record all disciplinary actions involving public officers and employees, and to make those records open for public inspection. The NI sent Town Manager David Teel a public records request on Feb. 22 for records of any disciplinary action taken against Patterson, but he had not responded by Thursday afternoon.
“Our body of council members embrace and insist on the correction of any constitutional violations that occur that is amid our power to do so,” Wood said at Wednesday’s meeting. “We support the development and practice of procedures that will ensure the continuation of such practices.”
Wood asked that a copy of the statement be posted to the town’s website. It had not been published as of 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Lysiak posted a video of the apology to her Facebook page, and thanked the town council for its public statement.
“I am so relieved,” Lysiak wrote in the post. “This wasn’t just about me but about the First Amendment right of every other citizen in town, especially those who, unlike me, don’t have a microphone.”