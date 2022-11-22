Noemy Peña Montoya likely didn’t know that federal law enforcement had installed a GPS tracking device on the 2004 Chevy Tahoe she was driving around Nogales and Rio Rico on Oct. 4.
But according to a criminal complaint later filed against her, that device allowed the U.S. Border Patrol to monitor the truck’s movement as it traveled back and forth between an empty lot and a house in southwest Rio Rico.
At some point, another Tahoe was spotted driving from the lot to the same house, where it pulled into the garage, according to the complaint, which was filed at U.S. District Court in Tucson.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the truck driven by Peña – for failure to signal, the complaint says. Border Patrol agents then approached the truck and questioned the occupants about their citizenship.
Officers determined that Peña and her passenger were both U.S. citizens. But when agents asked why she had been driving back and forth in Rio Rico, Peña allegedly admitted to having picked up approximately 20 undocumented migrants and taken them to the home.
Sheriff’s deputies then went to the residence and encountered a man named Victor Espinoza Navarro as he went out the back door. Espinoza reportedly admitted to being in the country illegally, and said there were approximately 28 other non-citizens inside.
Sheriff’s deputies and Border Patrol agents then went in and determined that all 28 people were citizens of Mexico who were in the country without proper documentation.
One man reportedly said he was going to pay $6,500 to be smuggled into the United States. Another said he was expecting to pay $10,000 to be taken to New Jersey.
Peña reportedly waived her Miranda rights and said she was working for a man in Mexico, as well as for Espinoza, who stayed at the stash house in Rio Rico and acquired the vehicles for her to use to smuggle migrants.
She said her assignment was to move migrants from the residence in Rio Rico to an area north of the Pilot Travel Center, from where they would be smuggled north in a tractor-trailer box. On the day she was arrested, Peña allegedly said, she had moved two groups of people from the trailers back to the house.
Peña also allegedly admitted to having smuggled 40 to 50 people in total, and she was typically paid $250 per person.
Still, Peña reportedly said she doesn’t smuggle people for the money. Instead, “she does it because she likes seeing people united with their family members,” according to the complaint.
Peña also alleged that Espinoza had threatened her, and she felt forced to smuggle.
For his part, Espinoza allegedly admitted to being the caretaker at the stash house.
He reportedly confirmed Espinoza’s account that they had taken migrants to a yard, from where they were supposed to have been transported north into the interior of the United States. However, he later received a call telling him to take the migrants back to the house, though he wasn’t sure why.
Navarro pleaded guilty to human smuggling on Oct. 27; Peña followed suit on Nov. 16. Both are awaiting sentencing.