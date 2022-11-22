Gavel

Noemy Peña Montoya likely didn’t know that federal law enforcement had installed a GPS tracking device on the 2004 Chevy Tahoe she was driving around Nogales and Rio Rico on Oct. 4.

But according to a criminal complaint later filed against her, that device allowed the U.S. Border Patrol to monitor the truck’s movement as it traveled back and forth between an empty lot and a house in southwest Rio Rico.



