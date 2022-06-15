A dead tree fell on power lines Wednesday in the Meadow Hills neighborhood of Nogales, sparking a brush fire.
Nogales Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari said the fire burned four acres.
“No injuries, the only property damage was to the wires and power poles,” Polcari wrote in an email.
The fire also prompted a brief closure of West County Club Drive, according to a Facebook post from the Nogales Police Department at 1:08 p.m.
Firefighters from Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia and Tubac, as well as personnel from the utility company UniSource, were all on scene and worked on controlling the incident, Polcari said.
The fire burned on the west side of the intersection of Country Club Drive and the I-19 West Frontage Road. It came within a few feet of, but did not appear to reach, a City of Nogales wastewater pumping station that serves the Meadows Hills area.
The neighborhood has been the site of several brush fires during the past year-plus.
On May 11, 2021, a backyard fire destroyed an outbuilding and ignited several small peripheral brush fires at the end of Montana Circle, but firefighters stopped it before it burned any homes.
A little over a month later, a blaze that ignited in the area of Meadow Hills and Country Club drives scorched approximately 88 acres, forcing the evacuation of several nearby residences and businesses. Once again, no homes were burned, though in some parts of the neighborhood, the flames came just feet away from houses.