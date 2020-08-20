The Nogales area recorded its 13th-consecutive 100-degree day on Thursday, with the forecast calling for an end to that streak on Friday.
The temperature reached triple digits on 14 of the first 20 days of August, according to National Weather Service readings at the Nogales International Airport. By comparison, the daily high at the airport hit or surpassed 100 degrees a total of 13 times in August during the 10-year period of 2001-2010.
The average daily high at the airport this month was 100.7 through Aug. 19, well above the normal high for August of 91.4 degrees.
Twenty-year highs were recorded at the airport on 12 of the first 19 days of the month, including every day from Aug. 11-19. The hottest days have been Aug. 13, 15 and 19, when the mercury hit 104.
The August heatwave in Santa Cruz County and other parts of Arizona and the Southwest this week led power companies including UniSource Energy Services to ask customers to conserve energy between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. so as not to overload systems taxed by air conditioning and other use.
At least locally, some respite is expected to arrive Friday, when the National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 95, followed by 94 on Saturday.