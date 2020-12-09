One night last summer, a long-haul truck driver was sleeping in his rig at a truck stop at the north end of Nogales when he was woken up in the early morning hours by someone shaking his truck, screaming and making threats, a county prosecutor said.
The person causing the disturbance was Ricardo Andrade, a 45-year-old Rio Rico man, who then got inside the semi.
The frightened driver fled the vehicle in his underwear, leaving his phone behind.
“The victim felt that he was lucky that he was able to exit the vehicle and not harmed in a physical manner,” Deputy County Attorney Caleb Wagner told Judge Thomas Fink during Andrade’s sentencing hearing on Nov. 30 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
The truck driver found a security guard, who called the police. An officer who had just got off duty then tracked down the stolen tractor-trailer at the Pilot Travel Center in Rio Rico, where he got Andrade out of the vehicle.
“There was a melee between the two of them,” Wagner said, and Andrade reportedly knocked the wind out of the officer before he was subdued with a Taser.
Wagner told the judge that Andrade later explained his behavior by saying that he was on drugs and hallucinating.
“Someone who is on drugs to the extent that they’re hallucinating and can’t control their actions should not be driving a vehicle that’s registered for 80,000 pounds and had five
axles down the interstate highway at highway speeds,” he said.
It was one of four recent criminal cases against Andrade in which he allegedly stole or used a vehicle without permission.
In another case, a former coworker had given Andrade a ride, and they stopped at Villa’s market, Wagner said. The friend went inside, and when he came out, Andrade and his vehicle were gone.
“That vehicle was later recovered in the Republic of Mexico,” Wagner said.
The victims in the other two cases were Andrade’s family members in Nogales. In at least one instance, a family member had an order of protection against Andrade and “made it very clear that the defendant was not welcome back at that residence,” Wagner said.
The charges in the later three cases were dropped as part of an agreement in which Andrade pleaded guilty to stealing the tractor-trailer back in June.
Wagner noted that Andrade already had three prior felony convictions, and that he had twice had his probation revoked and committed another felony while on probation. He argued that Andrade was therefore not a good candidate for probation, and asked the judge to hand down a 3.5-year prison sentence.
Defense layer J.T. McEwen noted that three of the recent vehicle cases brought up by Wagner were dropped as part of the plea deal, and instead focused on the tractor-trailer incident.
“Mr. Andrade has completely accepted responsibility for his actions that day back in July,” he told Judge Fink, noting that Andrade had a good work history and can take care of himself financially.
“Yeah, he freely admits that he has a substance abuse issue, judge,” McEwen said, but he emphasized Andrade’s good attitude during his pre-sentence interview with the Probation Department.
“I think you can wholeheartedly hang your hat on this defendant, Mr. Andrade, understanding the seriousness of his actions that day, wanting to get help, wanting to get guidance and wanting to behave and for this not to happen again – wanting to follow the rules on probation,” he said.
When it was Andrade’s turn to address the judge, he said:
“I wanted to apologize to the court and to my family and the community for the crimes that I committed. I consider myself a good person, but have problems with drugs. I would appreciate it if you’d give me a second chance.”
But Fink was unmoved, pointing to numerous aggravated factors to the crime Andrade pleaded guilty to, including the defendant’s criminal history, the emotional trauma suffered by the victim and the “depraved” manner in which the crime was committed.
“It was basically almost like a carjacking, or a semi-tractor-trailer jacking,” he said.
The judge recalled key details of the crime, such as Andrade driving a tractor-trailer while hallucinating and physically fighting with a police officer.
“Given this conduct, given the defendant’s criminal history, I think this is a dangerous person who poses a danger to the community,” Fink said.
He sentenced Andrade to the aggravated term of 8.75 years in state prison, with credit for time served.