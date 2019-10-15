“It happened so fast. When I was hit, everything went black on me, and in trying to defend myself, I did pull a knife,” Dereck Johnson, 39, said during his sentencing hearing last week.
The South Carolina resident, according to court documents, pleaded guilty last July to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a Class 4 felony – after he stabbed a fellow trucker at the Pilot Travel Center in Rio Rico in April 2018.
On Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 9, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink sentenced Johnson to four years of supervised probation.
“As a condition of probation, he is to serve 180 days in the Santa Cruz County Detention Center. The 180 days is suspended, provided that the defendant is compliant to the terms and conditions of probation,” Fink said, adding that Johnson was also allowed to perform his probation in Orangeburg County, S.C.
The sentencing came after both Johnson and the victim were allowed to recount their versions of the incident that occurred April 23, 2018.
“It’s really hard, in this case, to determine who threw the first punch. It’s one of those situations,” county prosecutor Liliana Ortega said before the sentencing. “But the fact remains that the defendant took out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.”
Ortega requested that Johnson be sentenced to a term of 2.5 years in prison, adding that “because of the severity of the injuries” and “the violent nature of the offense,” prison was a reasonable punishment.
Addressing the court with the help of an English-Turkish interpreter, the victim explained that the April incident began with a dispute over a semi-truck parking spot at the Pilot.
He said that Johnson stole his parking spot after he had been waiting for other trucks to move out of the way so he could pull into the spot himself.
“After I noticed that he didn’t understand the gestures, I got out of my truck and I went by his truck,” the man said. “I was telling him, ‘I’m going to be parking there… if you could wait until I move it there, if you could be patient.’ Then he told me that it was his parking spot.”
He added that he walked away concerned after noticing that Johnson was searching for something inside his truck, seemingly a metal object.
However, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by defense lawyer Gary Ford Spector, a witness recounted a different version of how the victim reacted – an account much more similar to Johnson’s recollection.
According to the document, the witness reported that the victim “opened (Johnson’s) driver door and started yelling at (him),” and added that he “was extremely pissed off.”
During the sentencing hearing, Spector said Johnson had let him know that the victim can speak good English. “Although he’s using an interpreter today, he can communicate quite well,” he said.
According to a letter Johnson wrote to the judge, once he was inside the store at Pilot Travel Center, the victim yelled profanity and racially insensitive insults at him, including: “(N-word), you need to get the (f-word) out of here before I kill your ass.”
However, the victim insisted that it was Johnson who followed him and his wife around the store, trying to appear threatening by showing that he was carrying a knife.
But Spector said the store’s surveillance video told a different story.
“As (Johnson’s) walking away in an attempt to end the argument, (the victim) comes back and starts poking him – and that’s on the video– he’s poking Johnson in the chest,” Spector said, adding that his actions quickly led to a physical fight. “At some point, and he shouldn’t have done it… Johnson pulls out his pocketknife and stabs him.”
Johnson, while addressing the judge, insisted that he never planned to stab the man, but acted out of fear that he would make good on his threats.
“With all the ‘(n-words)’ and things like that, I thought those days were over,” Johnson said, adding that after performing military service overseas in the U.S. Army and Navy, he didn’t expect to “come home and encounter this situation.”
Spector added that Johnson was more likely to be triggered by the victim’s actions, considering he has been taking prescription medication for post-traumatic stress disorder following his military service.
“This man made me feel like I was nothing,” Johnson said. “That being said… I am willing to do whatever it takes to stay out of jail, support the victim in getting back to his 100 percent and support my family, as well.”
After Fink declared Johnson’s sentence of probation, Ortega asked to set a restitution hearing to determine how much Johnson would have to pay the victim for losses incurred from the stabbing. She added that the man’s hospital bills alone were more than $100,000.
“In my opinion, a person who is willing to attack somebody to the point of killing them is a serious menace to society and doesn’t belong. They’re like a grenade that its pin has been pulled already,” the victim told the judge. “However, my primary concern is that I’m entitled to some compensation to bring me to the position that I was in prior to what happened.”