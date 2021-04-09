The Tubac Fire District says it will implement new cardiac monitors on its ambulances in May for use on cardiac emergencies and advanced life support care.
The new monitors provide standard capabilities such as defibrillation, pacing and synchronized cardioversion, the district said in a news release. But they also integrate with TFD’s existing electronic patient care reporting system.
What’s more, they provide built-in temperature monitoring, allow video streaming for telemedicine – including screen sharing, enable real-time communication and data submission with receiving hospitals, and provide video laryngoscope capabilities, TFD said.
“The new cardiac monitors will enhance the district’s quality assurance program as well, providing data to make the necessary training and operational improvements for emergency medical care,” the news release said.
Tubac Fire District firefighters are currently training on the use of the new cardiac monitors.
“It is exciting to provide our paramedics and EMT’s with the newest technology that will result in improving patient care for our community,” Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero said.
TFD said the four new Philips Tempus Pro monitors were a planned purchase in the district’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 capital replacement plan, meant to replace monitors that were at the end of their service life.
The monitors cost $181,837 and the purchase was approved by the TFD Governing Board at its January 2021 meeting. According to the district, an employee-run procurement committee reviewed three different cardiac monitors and recommended that TFD purchase the Philips monitors.