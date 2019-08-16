The Tubac Fire District added new ambulances to its two busiest stations starting this month, each featuring power-loading systems that allow for safe transfer into and out of the ambulances, the district said in a news release.
In addition to the power-loading systems, the two 2019 Medix Metro Express Type 1 ambulances have rear backup cameras, larger air conditioning units for patient comfort, and newly required emergency striping on the rear of the vehicles meant to enhance visibility, the district said. They replace two 11-year-old units that had each logged more than 200,000 miles.
The total cost for each new ambulance was $197,000, TFD said, adding that these were planned purchases through the fire district’s capital replacement program.
“We are grateful to our fire board for supporting the purchase of these new ambulances and upgrading the patient loading systems in both vehicles,” Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath said. “These upgrades will be an improvement for both patient and crew safety while we respond to medical calls throughout the fire district.”
A committee of district employees researched and developed the desired specifications for ambulance service in the TFD response area prior to the purchases, the district said.
“The taxpayers of the Tubac Fire District should take a lot of pride and comfort in knowing that our responders are equipped with the latest technologies available for emergency medical care and advanced life support,” said TFD Board Chair Mary Dahl, who participated in a demonstration of the ambulances’ new patient power-loading systems. “These new ambulances provide our well-trained and highly capable crews with the tools they need to assist our families and friends should the need arise. This is critical to our core mission of saving lives.”
The two older ambulances will be placed in a reserve status, TFD said.