After more than four years of leading the Tubac Fire District, Chief Cheryl Horvath will step down from her position and retire, effective Feb. 17.
On Wednesday afternoon, the TFD Governing Board emerged from a closed-door executive session, reconvened in a public meeting and unanimously appointed Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero as TFD’s interim fire chief.
Asked by the NI afterward whether there was anything she would miss about working in the district, Horvath declined to comment.
Horvath officially signed on as TFD chief in 2018. The board, at the time, voted unanimously to offer her the position after previously voting not to renew the contract of former Fire Chief Kevin Keeley, who served nearly 20 years on the job.
A veteran firefighter with more than three decades of experience, Horvath had previously worked as executive assistant chief of the Golder Ranch Fire District in and around northwest Tucson. With her appointment to TFD, Horvath became the first woman to lead a public safety agency in Santa Cruz County.
The governing board did not discuss Horvath’s retirement during its public meeting Wednesday, nor did it publicly disclose the effective date of the chief’s resignation.
“Have we accepted her resignation?” asked board member Herb Wisdom as the meeting concluded.
“Pretty much,” said board chair Mary Dahl.
Horvath’s retirement comes as several public servants within Santa Cruz County step down from major positions. Last month, Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz retired after serving 27 years as county recorder. Last week, County Manager Jennifer St. John confirmed with the NI that she’ll step down in July to begin her retirement. And on Monday, Sonia Jones, the county’s human resources director, confirmed that she’d accepted a job with the University of Arizona.
Guerrero, who’s worked for the district since 2002, noted that Horvath would be missed, though he added he was excited for the new role.
“I welcome the challenge,” he said.
Bohman tapped as board member
Speaking Wednesday, Dahl recognized that the district will undergo a period of transition in the new year.
“And that is a time for opportunity. And it is a time for reflection and a time for excitement,” she said. “And a time for positivity, and a time for growth.”
Aside from accepting Horvath’s retirement, the TFD board also acquired a new member, unanimously appointing Richard Bohman to fill an empty fifth seat.
Bohman, a Tubac resident, served in the U.S. Air Force and managed large-scale military budgets for the federal government. Later, he worked as a housing contractor in the area.
“He knows how to handle budgets as well as construction,” said resident Lee Blackwell, who endorsed Bohman during a call to the public.
Three candidates had been vying for the seat: Mindy Maddock, Dean Hahn-Carlson and Bohman.
Maddock, a former volunteer firefighter and EMT with a background in law, ran and narrowly lost in the November TFD governing board election. When former board member Bill Kirkpatrick resigned in December, leaving a seat up for grabs, Maddock submitted a letter of interest, along with testimony from several community members advocating for her appointment.
Then, at Wednesday’s meeting, Maddock announced she’d be withdrawing from the pool of candidates to pursue guardianship of a 90-year-old friend and war veteran with medical complications.
“I am very, very respectfully withdrawing my letter of interest,” Maddock said, endorsing Bohman soon after.
Hahn-Carlson, a Rio Rico resident, stepped up to the podium Wednesday and described his experience in management, financial and engineering consulting.
“I think that I’ve got a lot of things in my background that would be useful to this board,” he said.
As the board prepared to select a candidate, Dahl advocated for Hahn-Carlson, noting that he’d bring more representation from Rio Rico.
Currently, no TFD board members live in Rio Rico.
“Most of our constituents in the Tubac Fire District are Rio Rico residents,” Dahl pointed out. “In my reflection, of the board members in the last 20-plus years, I can think of less than a handful who have been Rio Rico residents.”
‘One big fire district’
Dahl’s motion to appoint Hahn-Carlson did not get much traction, though other board members expressed hope that Hahn-Carlson would join the board in the future.
“I wish we could bring both of these gentlemen onboard,” said board member Peter Benequista, referring to Hahn-Carlson and Bohman.
“And I think eventually we probably will one way or another,” Benequista added, before moving to appoint Bohman.
Wisdom, who also voted in favor of Bohman, hinted at the same idea.
“I will back (Hahn-Carlson) 100-percent if he runs. It might be, possibly, for my position,” Wisdom added, noting his own medical conditions.
Shortly after he was sworn in Wednesday, Bohman said he agreed with the importance of equal representation on the board – including residents from Rio Rico.
“We probably should have at least equal representation from both sides,” he said. “But we’re all one big fire district. And that’s what we as board members have to remember … we’re here to make sure the whole fire district is first class.”
Still, he asserted that representation from Tubac would be particularly helpful in the coming years, as the board works to establish a new fire district facility within the area.
The Tubac Fire District serves Tubac, Amado, Tumacacori-Carmen, and parts of Rio Rico – around 10,000 residents, according to TFD estimates.