Tubac Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath listens during a Dec. 14 meeting. Horvath, who signed on as chief in 2018, will retire next month.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After more than four years of leading the Tubac Fire District, Chief Cheryl Horvath will step down from her position and retire, effective Feb. 17.

On Wednesday afternoon, the TFD Governing Board emerged from a closed-door executive session, reconvened in a public meeting and unanimously appointed Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero as TFD’s interim fire chief.

Richard Bohman is sworn into the Tubac Fire District Governing Board on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Rio Rico resident Dean Hahn-Carlson discusses his qualifications for the Tubac Fire District Governing Board during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.


