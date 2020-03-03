Two Tubac Fire District firefighter/paramedics have been promoted to shift captain positions following a testing process hosted by the Green Valley Fire District in December and January.
John Conger and Hesly Guerrero each completed the testing process successfully and have since been promoted to captain, TFD said in a news release.
“Both John and Hesly represent the future leadership of the Tubac Fire District and I am personally very excited to see their impact on our community,” Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath said in the announcement.
Guerrero is a 15-year veteran at TFD, having begun his career as a part-time reserve firefighter in 2005. He became a full-time staffer in 2006 and a certified paramedic and hazardous materials technician.
He assists the district with quality assurance reporting for emergency medical calls, IT support and is a member of the district’s ambulance specification committee.
“It has always been my goal to move up in the ranks since I became full time; since then I have worked towards those goals,” he said. “It feels really great to finally see that my hard work and dedication has paid off.”
Conger is a 14-year veteran at TFD who began his career as a part-time reserve firefighter before becoming a full-time member in 2007. He is a certified paramedic and hazardous materials technician, is active in the fire district’s wildland program, and participates in a variety of district projects, including equipment inventory and maintenance.
“I have worked very hard throughout my career to achieve a captain position,” Conger said. “I told my captain many years ago during my initial interview I wanted his job, and now I have it.”
Conger and Guerrero received their new badges at a badge-pinning ceremony at the TFD governing board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Both have started on their respective shifts, with responsibilities that include overseeing shift personnel and emergency operations while supervising seven firefighters stationed at the district’s four fire stations.
According to the district, Conger and Guerrero are working towards completing their associate’s degrees in fire science, a requirement for the captain position.