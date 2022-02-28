The Tubac Fire District said it will have a new ambulance in service starting in March, replacing a 14-year-old model with more than 230,000 miles.
“This is the fourth new ambulance placed in service by the district in the last three years and the final replacement for an aging ambulance fleet,” TFD said in a news release.
The new 2020 Medix Express Type 1 ambulance includes a UV-C disinfection lighting system that decontaminates the unit after all emergency transport calls, the district said. It also has a power-loading patient gurney system, a rear backup camera, a large air conditioning unit for patient comfort and emergency striping on the rear of the vehicle to enhance visibility.
“We are fortunate to place this new ambulance in service and grateful to the Tubac Fire District taxpayers for supporting timely replacement of our emergency vehicles,” Chief Cheryl Horvath said in the news release, adding: “The addition of the UV disinfection system will improve the safety of our patients and our firefighters.”
Specifications for the new ambulance were developed by an employee-based committee in 2019, TFD said, and the ambulance was a planned purchase through the district’s capital replacement program.
The total cost for the ambulance with the battery-powered patient loading system was $219,395, according to TFD.
“The purchase of the new ambulance completes a vital project within our 10-year capital improvement plan; i.e., to replace four frontline ambulances that had exceeded their expected life cycle both in terms of age and mileage,” TFD Governing Board Chair Mary Dahl said in the news release. “Planning for and implementing a capital replacement program is a key responsibility, enabling our staff to have the most current lifesaving equipment and systems available to respond to medical emergencies throughout the district.”
The older ambulance will be placed in surplus status, TFD said.