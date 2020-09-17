First responders at the Tubac Fire District have spent months suiting up in extra personal protective equipment and taking additional precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19. In the past few weeks, several firefighters have also taken personal steps to help put an end to the pandemic.
TFD Chief Cheryl Horvath said she and at least six other members of her 27-person firefighting staff had participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Horvath said she signed up to get a couple of pricks in the arm in Tucson “to find a vaccine and help with that cause… to find a way to protect our families.”
With the pandemic putting a strain on the chief and her coworkers, as well as impacting the Tubac community she serves, Horvath said it seemed like the right thing to do. She said the fire district has responded to an average of five to 10 COVID-related calls per month since the pandemic began in March.
“This really is just about trying to get over the hump of COVID,” she said, adding: “I’m proud of my firefighters that are doing it… We’re not going to get through this by ourselves, we’ve got to work on it together.”
Horvath said she found out about the vaccine trial when a friend posted about it in a private Facebook group for healthcare workers. She reached out to the poster, who provided more information about how the trial would work.
“After reading through it, I felt comfortable with it and was like, ‘Yeah, let’s give this thing a shot,’” she said.
After a health screening, Horvath received two shots – containing either a placebo or a vaccine – roughly 30 days apart. She got the second on Monday, Aug. 31, she said.
The trial was administered at Quality of Life Medical and Research Center (QLMC) in Tucson, which is running subjects for the Phase 3 trial of a vaccine developed by Cambridge, Mass.-based pharmaceutical company Moderna.
QLMC says that a total of 30,000 subjects will be recruited for the study across the country. The Arizona Republic reported that QLMC is one of four sites conducting trials of the Moderna vaccine in Arizona.
Volunteers are paid a small sum for participating in the trial and follow-up calls with researchers.
Though no vaccine is completely risk-free, Horvath said she was satisfied that the study is safe, and certainly no more dangerous than the exposure that firefighters could face to COVID-19 on the job.
“I was no more worried about my (firefighters) doing it than I was them going out” to respond to a suspected coronavirus-related call, she said.