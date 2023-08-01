A local real estate broker is continuing to pursue a development plan on the west side of Tubac: a 64-acre proposal that would include lots for single-family homes, townhouses and 24 acres of preserved open space.
“Tubac is the gateway and the entrance (to Santa Cruz County), so we’ve got to do this right,” Todd Harrison told the county’s planning & zoning commission during a public study session Thursday.
According to Harrison, the development would be divided into three distinctive parts: about 26 acres would be used for single-family residential lots. Another chunk of land, just under 14 acres, would contain multi-family developments in the form of townhomes. The remaining 24 acres would be preserved as open space, according to Harrison’s attorney, Rory Juneman. In May, a plan published by Harrison described 20 ranch homes and 62 townhomes for the entire development area.
“The way that we’ve designed this is to really meet the contours of what’s out there, kind of from a natural standpoint,” Juneman said, explaining that the area included two nearby hills and a wash.
The commissioners did not vote or take any action during Thursday’s study session.
As a next step, the commissioners will facilitate a public hearing, where they can vote on whether to recommend Harrison’s rezoning application. Following that, the application will end up on the desks of the County Board of Supervisors, who will take a final vote to approve or deny.
As the process continues for Harrison’s development plan, one particular question remains unanswered: Who else is investing in the project?
So far, Harrison has declined to name the other involved parties, claiming that past investors received threats from residents who opposed developmental projects.
‘Not Jackson, but Harrison’
Addressing the commissioners last week, Harrison described a years-long mission of nuanced development in the Tubac area, including the establishment of an award-winning Mexican restaurant, the launch of a free Montessori charter school, and the growth of small businesses in the La Entrada shopping area. Throughout those endeavors, he said, there was pushback from residents – a lot of it.
“I am tired. I’m burnt out. And it’d be easier for me to let the investors do what they want. Sell the land to people that are currently pushing at our door,” he said.
But for now, that’s not the plan, Harrison said.
“I’m trying to balance inevitable growth in the right way,” he added.
In May, Harrison and his attorney, Juneman, hosted a community meeting at the Tubac Golf Resort to discuss the housing plan with local residents. There, residents in attendance responded with ample skepticism; some warned of high housing density, while others questioned who would be living in the new homes.
“That’s such an important factor because it affects the coloration of the development,” one attendee said during the May 10 meeting.
At last Thursday’s study session, however, some of those doubts appeared to have subsided. The Santa Cruz Valley Citizens Council, which represents about 400 Tubac-area residents, had previously expressed concern over the preservation of open space. At one point, the council’s president, Clem Shute, met with Juneman, the attorney representing the development plan.
“(Juneman) and I have agreed … to legal measures that would provide permanent protection to that 24 acres,” Shute said during a call to the public Thursday. “So, we’re very happy about that.”
Other concerns mentioned Thursday included questions about how a septic system would work for the homes and townhouses. According to another representative of Harrison’s plan, the single-family homes would involve a septic system and two underground leach fields for sewage runoff; the townhouses would rely on an underground water treatment system.
Groundwater availability also came up as a potential issue.
“Once we go through the rezoning … we’ve got to show that (there is) adequate water supply for 100 years through actual facts and studies,” Juneman said.
Overall, Thursday’s meeting was relatively calm, compared to the more contentious gathering in May.
What’s more, most residents who spoke during Thursday’s call to the public expressed opposition over a separate development plan altogether – the potential rezoning of more than 3,500 acres in Rio Rico. The item had not been listed on Thursday’s agenda, though resident after resident stepped up to the podium to discuss landowner Andy Jackson’s rezoning proposal, which had not yet been approved. On Monday, four days after the meeting, the county announced that Jackson had withdrawn two applications related to that proposal.
After Thursday’s call to the public, Harrison prepared to present his own plan, which concerns a swath of land about 54 times smaller than the landmass in Jackson’s proposal.
“My name is Todd Harrison. Not Jackson, but Harrison,” Harrison said Thursday as he addressed the commissioners.
“I’m sorry,” he added as some people laughed. “I couldn’t help myself.”
Who owns the land?
While Harrison has continued to assert that the other project investors are “locals,” he has yet to disclose their names.
Planning & Zoning Commissioner Marcelino Varona, Jr. made note of that discrepancy during Thursday’s hearing.
“Is it just one person, you, Todd? Or is it more?” Varona asked. “Is the public entitled to know who these investors are?”
“If these guys choose to divulge who the other owners are, I think they can. But I don’t think that it’s a requirement,” answered Frank Dillon, the county’s community development director.
Speaking Thursday, Harrison said that past investors had received vehement opposition from residents of Tubac – opposition, Harrison claimed, that sometimes crossed the line.
“The people that invested, they were bullied. And they had people at their front doors, they had people at their businesses, they had people going to them threatening them, that ‘you shouldn’t do a gas station,’” Harrison said.
Speaking Thursday, Harrison didn’t provide any proof of past threats, though he described hostility toward change among some Tubac residents.
In any event, there is public information disclosing some of the parties involved in Harrison’s project.
According to data from the County Assessor’s Office, the divided parcels are owned by Don Partners LLC and the Tubac Legacy Projects LLC.
And under the Arizona Corporation Commission’s online database, board members of Don Partners include Tubac Legacy Projects LLC, Blue Iguana LLC and Jose Padilla. Managers of the Tubac Legacy Group are Rudy Dabdoub, Rori Wailes, and Harrison himself.
“We’ve got three partners, total. Locals. … That’s where we’re at,” Harrison said. “It’s not Donald Trump and Putin.”