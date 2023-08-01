Tubac map

A map outlines the 64-acre area in a proposed housing development plan in southwest Tubac.

 Courtesy of Lazarus & Silvyn P.C.

A local real estate broker is continuing to pursue a development plan on the west side of Tubac: a 64-acre proposal that would include lots for single-family homes, townhouses and 24 acres of preserved open space.

“Tubac is the gateway and the entrance (to Santa Cruz County), so we’ve got to do this right,” Todd Harrison told the county’s planning & zoning commission during a public study session Thursday.



