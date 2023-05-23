Questions about the quality of homes and the type of residents that a new housing development might attract to Tubac were at the forefront of a community meeting last week.
The developers behind the project hope to bring a “sustainable, rural residential community” to the west side of Tubac, according to information included in the meeting invitation. It would consist of a mix of attached townhomes and detached single-family ranch houses.
During the May 10 meeting at the Tubac Golf Resort, a team representing the developers provided more specific details behind the proposal. The idea was to get community feedback in preparation for submitting a rezoning application with the county.
“We truly have done our due diligence to design the project, and respect the topography, region and need in this area,” said Todd Harrison, a Tubac real estate broker who said he was representing the developers. “I’m asking you all to have an open mind and an open heart towards allowing healthy growth for Tubac.”
Growth has often been a tough sell in Tubac, however.
In 2018, Harrison was involved in a plan to build a gas station on the west side of Tubac that was met with vocal opposition and never came fruition. That same year, a conference facility proposed for the west side of Tubac also faced fierce pushback from locals before the county government “withdrew” the project from consideration.
When work began in early 2021 to revive a “stocker” cattle operation on a longstanding agricultural property in northeast Tubac, it was met with opposition including an online misinformation campaign. An effort in 2007 to convert that same property into a large-scale housing development and retail center was derailed when opponents got a referendum on the ballot and ultimately defeated it.
These days, Santa Cruz County is facing a shortage of affordable housing, with the county government recently teaming up with the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders to identify housing problems and solutions. But both the developers and some of the community members who spoke at last week’s meeting in Tubac showed little interest in alleviating the affordable housing problem for local residents.
“We’re not trying to bring in workers… or lower quality to try to sell cheaper homes,” Harrison said. “This would be more for retirees and people that generally move here.”
The currently vacant 64 acres at the center of the proposal sit immediately southwest of Exit 34. However, the plan does not seek to develop all 64 acres.
According to Rory Juneman of Lazarus and Silvyn, P.C., a land use law firm representing the developers, the property currently consists of 32 acres zoned as general rural and another 32 acres designated commercial B-2, or general business. The B-2 zoning, he said, makes room for businesses such as grocery stores and shopping malls.
The housing proposal seeks to remove all the existing commercial zoning, and rezone the land to 26.3 acres of R-1 residential on the southern side and 13.6 acres of multifamily on the eastern end of the property. The remaining 24 acres would be left as untouched, general rural zoning.
Juneman said the single-family residential zone would bring a total of 20 one-acre ranch homes to the area, while the multifamily would consist of 62 townhomes.
“This is not a rental project, the townhouses will be for sale,” Juneman said.
Harrison added that there are currently no plans for any communal amenities, other than walking paths for neighbors to be able to coexist in an easy, accessible way.
Consistent with east side
Some attendees at the meeting expressed doubts about whether the housing development is needed in the area, and concerns about who would end up living in those homes.
One woman who identified herself as a Tubac west sider said she could get on board with the concept of the ranch houses, but didn’t believe there was a need for townhomes.
“Density does not need to happen. Saying that local working folks can live there? Local working folks don’t live in the Barrio because they can’t afford it,” she said, referencing the Barrio de Tubac neighborhood east side of the interstate. “This isn’t going to be cheaper.”
Responding to questions about the projected cost to buy a ranch house or townhouse unit, Juneman said it was still too early in the process to give an estimate, considering there could be changes in the market by the time the homes are built.
Still, Harrison told the attendees that the developers are focusing on housing that is consistent with the east side of town.
Another woman said that even though the townhomes would be put up for sale, there should still be a limit for how many of those units would be allowed to be used as rentals once they’re bought.
“That’s such an important factor because it affects the coloration of the development,” she said.
Other questions and concerns brought up during the meeting included issues related to sewage, light pollution, traffic congestion at the interstate intersection, and ownership of the land — a data point that representatives were unwilling to share.
The land proposed for development is divided into four parcels, three of which are owned by Don Partners, LLC., according to information from the Santa Cruz County Assessor’s Office. One parcel is owned by Tubac Legacy Project, LLC.
One woman said she’d like to know individual names, rather than partnership names.
“The owners of the land and the partnership there are locals,” Harrison said. His comment was met with soft murmurs throughout the room, as multiple attendees pushed for specific names. “And why do you need their name?” Harrison said.
The names of the principals of an entity incorporated in the state of Arizona are part of the public record. According to the Arizona Corporation Commission, the managers of the Tubac Legacy Group are Harrison, Rudy Dabdoub and Rori Wailes. The board members include the Harrison Real Estate Group, DAB Developers and Terra Flora Design Company.
The members of the board of Don Partners are Tubac Legacy Projects, Blue Iguana LLC and Jose Padilla.
Flipping sides
Harrison asked the attendees to focus on the fact that the developers looking to expand the area are locals who care for the quality of life in Tubac.
“The reason I’m telling you all of this is because I do love this place, I truly do. At the same time, I’m trying to balance inevitable growth in the right way,” he said. “Not working with developers that might care opens the door to ones that don’t.”
Harrison’s comments resonated with at least one attendee, who said she had arrived at the meeting entirely opposed to the development proposal, but had flipped sides by the end of it.
“I came in here thinking, ‘Oh, no way,’” the woman said, adding: “If you guys don’t develop, who really care about the area, Walmart will buy you out. You will run out of time and patience, and need the money… and we won’t have so much control as we do now with somebody like you doing this.”
Juneman said the developers planned to submit the rezoning application in early June, and expect to hear back from county officials during the summer.