Tumacácori National Historical Park has been pretty quiet since it closed its visitor center and museum and suspended all public programming in March in response to the coronavirus.
But according to a new report, 39,700 people visited the park in 2019, spending an estimated $2.4 million in the surrounding economies.
The report, titled “2019 National Park Visitor Spending Effects” and produced by the Department of the Interior, which operates the National Park Service, said the expenditures by TNHP visitors supported a total of 36 jobs and $934,000 in labor income.
The reported number of park visitors in 2019 was the lowest in five years. A federal government shutdown that kept the park closed for the first 25 days of the year, at the height of the busy season for “snowbird” visitors from the northern United States and Canada, certainly played a role in the overall numbers.
TNHP also lost 12 days of operation due to a pair of government shutdowns in 2018, a year in which the park counted a four-year low of 40,809 visitors.
While the park’s visitor center and museum are currently closed, the public can still stroll the mission grounds and visit the historic church during normal park hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Restrooms remain open and there is a table stocked with informational pamphlets.