Border Patrol agents in Nogales discovered a hand-dug tunnel under the border fence on West International Street last weekend.
Agents confirmed the existence of the tunnel around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday following its initial discovery by video surveillance, the Border Patrol said.
The tunnel’s two-foot-by-two-foot exit was located about three feet north of the border fence, approximately a half-mile west of the DeConcini Port of Entry and just west of the West International Street intersection with Dunbar Drive.
“The rudimentary, hand-dug tunnel extended for approximately 10 feet and had no shoring, ventilation or lighting,” the Border Patrol said.
Mexico’s National Guard reportedly located the tunnel’s entrance in the floor of an existing drainage channel.
The Border Patrol said it was the 127th tunnel discovered in its Tucson Sector since 1990. It was the first public report of a cross-border tunnel discovered in Ambos Nogales since February.