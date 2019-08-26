The bodies of two suspected drowning victims, one male and one female, were found at or near the north end of Nogales on Monday.
In one instance, the Nogales Police Department was alerted by the Nogales Suburban Fire District at approximately 2:44 p.m. that a body had been seen in the Nogales Wash in the area of Old Tucson Road and N. Grand Avenue, according to NPD Corp. Oscar Mesta.
NPD officers and Nogales Fire Department personnel responded and recovered the body of a deceased adult male from an area of the wash just north of the Arizona Department of Public Safety station.
At approximately the same time, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office was responding to the report of an adult female body found approximately two miles north, along a stretch of Potrero Creek that’s fed by the Nogales Wash.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales said someone who was fixing a fence spotted the body Monday afternoon and alerted authorities. The discovery came in the area of Garden View Drive in the Pete Kitchen neighborhood, he said.
Neither body was immediately identified by the responding agencies in Arizona. However, reporter Cesar Barron of Radio XENY in Nogales, Sonora, citing sources on that side of the border, reported that both were residents of that city who were swept away by floodwaters last Wednesday, Aug. 21 from an area approximately three miles south of the U.S. border.
The north-flowing Nogales Wash is fed by drainage tunnels from Nogales, Sonora as well as local runoff.
On Aug. 21, emergency personnel in Santa Cruz County recovered the body of another male from Potrero Creek, approximately one mile north of the area where the woman’s body was found Monday.
That victim has since been identified as 50-year-old Alfredo Villarino of Rio Rico, who was reported missing by his family on Friday, Aug. 23.
“He had gone across the line into Mexico to run some errands and he never returned back,” Gonzales said.
The Sheriff's Office has not yet received an autopsy report on Villarino from the Office of the Medical Examiner in Tucson, but Gonzales said he doesn't suspect that evidence of foul play was uncovered, or else OME investigators would have reached out by now.