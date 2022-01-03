Two people – a 73-year-old woman and 76-year-old man – were found dead last Wednesday evening in a residence north of Tumacacori, and authorities are investigating the deaths as a probable murder-suicide.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the deceased as Priscilla Ann Cox and Michael Albert Cox.
“The discovery was made as the result of a 911 call received by the Sheriff's Office,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway wrote in an initial news release issued late Saturday.
A sheriff’s dispatch entry showed that the call came in at around 5:10 p.m. on Dec. 29 from someone who said she had gone to check on her friends and found them dead.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Priscilla Ann Cox bore signs of a gunshot wound “to the right rear of her head.” The shot apparently came from a revolver that was found at the scene along with one spent round.
A semi-automatic pistol was also recovered from the residence in the Old Bailey Crossing area in Carmen.
Michael Cox was not visibly injured and authorities suspect he died from a drug overdose, according to Hathaway’s release.
A dog was also found dead at the scene, bearing at least one gunshot wound from the semi-automatic pistol.
The person who called 911 on Dec. 29 to report the deaths said she had not interacted with the couple since Dec. 23. As of Monday, the Sheriff’s Office had not yet received an estimated time of death from the Medical Examiner's Office, though Lt. Gerardo Castillo said that rigor mortis had set in by the time the bodies were discovered.
Castillo said the police investigation also hadn't found any information that might help identify a motive, and noted that the couple had no history of contact or trouble with law enforcement.
“This is an ongoing investigation and the actual causes of death and other related details for both deceased individuals will be determined by the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner, which has taken the bodies for further forensic examination,” Hathaway’s news release said.