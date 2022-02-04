Last month, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms reportedly learned that a 28-year-old man named Pedro Salcedo Jimenez had purchased approximately 50,000 to 60,000 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition – the kind used with AK-47 rifles and certain light machine guns – within a one-month period in Tempe.
According to a complaint sworn out in federal court on Wednesday, the ATF provided this information to agents with Homeland Security Investigations, who learned that Salcedo had crossed into Mexico on dates in December and January that coincided with the purchases.
Further investigation allegedly revealed that Salcedo had traveled to Mexico as the passenger in a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old man named Jose Raul Molinares Estrada.
Then on Tuesday, the complaint says, HSI learned that Molinares had crossed into the United States in the same vehicle, and Salcedo had crossed separately on foot. The two then allegedly drove to Tempe, where Salcedo bought bulk ammunition at the same location where he had previously made purchases.
Afterward, the complaint says, the pair traveled straight to Nogales and approached a port of entry, before their vehicle made a U-turn and drove to a local self-storage facility. An HSI agent stopped the vehicle and Salcedo and Molinares reportedly waived their Miranda rights, admitting that the ammunition they had bought and transported was destined for Mexico.
Molinares allegedly said that Salcedo had hired him to drive from Nogales to the Phoenix area to buy ammunition, which they planned to provide to another person in Nogales, Ariz. Molinares said he expected to be paid $1,500 for his role in the job.
For his part, Salcedo reportedly told the agent that he had been contacted by someone in Mexico who offered him $1,000 to buy ammunition and bring it to Nogales, Ariz. The person had told him how many and what caliber of bullet to buy, he said.
But while Molinares and Salcedo were arrested on Tuesday following an alleged ammo run to Tempe, the complaint against them accuses the pair of trying to illegally export 10,000 rounds of .223 ammunition – the type used with AR-15 rifles – on Oct. 5. 2021. The factual basis included in the complaint only describes alleged activities in December and January, and only mentions 7.62x39mm bullets.
Federal authorities say they have been stopping an increasing number of gun and ammunition loads from being smuggled from the United States to Mexico through the state’s borders with Mexico – something that is borne out by recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizure statistics in Arizona.
“You don’t find stuff if you’re not looking,” Scott Brown, special agent in charge of HSI’s Phoenix unit, told the NI last month. “And we’re doing a better job of looking at stuff leaving the country now than historically what we did.”
Last August, the Mexican government sued U.S. gun manufacturers in an effort to make them more accountable for the southward flow of weaponry. Alejandro Celorio, a legal advisor to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretariat on the matter, told the NI that the increased number of arrests and seizures could be a sign that U.S. authorities are cracking down on the problem, adding: “Or maybe, it’s because more weapons are being sold.”