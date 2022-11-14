Vote tabulation room

The ballot tabulation room at the County Complex was quiet on Monday, when a few more than 300 early and provisional ballots were still pending validation.

Nearly one week after Election Day, workers were continuing to process ballots at the Santa Cruz County Government Complex on Monday.

Seated side-by-side, members of the local Democratic and Republican parties analyzed a sample of ballots as they participated in a routine, bipartisan hand count audit.



