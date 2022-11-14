Nearly one week after Election Day, workers were continuing to process ballots at the Santa Cruz County Government Complex on Monday.
Seated side-by-side, members of the local Democratic and Republican parties analyzed a sample of ballots as they participated in a routine, bipartisan hand count audit.
As of Monday afternoon, 196 early ballots remained to be verified and potentially tabulated, along with 132 provisional ballots, according to Elections Director Alma Schultz.
Voters have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to “cure” their ballots, or to show identification in the case of ballots submitted without proper I.D. Under state law, if those voters don’t meet the deadline, their ballots are not counted.
The Elections Department published its sixth and latest vote counts at 9:11 p.m. last Thursday, Nov. 10. For now, the county is waiting until at least Thursday, Nov. 17, to publish another unofficial slate of election results, Chief Deputy Attorney Kim Hunley said on Monday.
Meanwhile, with more than 300 ballots that could potentially still be counted, some tighter races remain uncertain – namely, that of the Nogales City Council.
Per the county’s latest results, Councilman Hector Bojorquez remains firmly in the lead.
With 2,044 votes, the incumbent appears poised for re-election. Bojorquez, who served more than two decades in the Nogales Housing Authority, was elected to the council in 2018.
Candidate John Doyle, with 1,705 votes, has kept consistently in second place. Doyle, a retired Postal Service worker who served one term as Nogales mayor, returned to the local political sphere this election season, pledging to work as a team player on the council.
But the third and final open council seat is yet to be determined.
As of last Thursday night’s tallies, Vice Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez had settled into third place. Melendez-Lopez, a long-serving council member best known for her role in organizing cultural events, had garnered 1,598 votes. Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz, an active member in the veterans’ community whose latest term on the council began with an appointment in 2020, is trailing slightly behind Melendez-Lopez at 1,570 votes.
Retired law enforcement officer Joe Agosttini remains fifth in line with 1,236 votes, while Vicente Gonzalez, a political newcomer from Nogales, falls into sixth place with 1,171 votes.
‘As of now,’ no recount required
The margin between Melendez-Lopez and Diaz is slim, but not slim enough to trigger an automatic recount, according to a new Arizona law.
Under the law, an automatic recount is triggered if final results show two candidates set apart by 0.5 percent or less of the total votes. Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law this past May.
But as of Monday, Melendez-Lopez and Diaz were separated by 28 votes – 0.88 of a percentage point.
“We just ran the numbers and as of now, it doesn’t look like any of our races (even the city) will require a recount,” Hunley noted in an email Monday afternoon.
If the margin between Melendez-Lopez and Diaz becomes smaller with the next count, that could change.
A recount would involve a multi-step process: First, election results would need to be canvassed, according to Hunley. Then, state officials would perform a logic and accuracy test to determine whether the county’s tabulation machines are still adequately working. (An identical test was performed on Oct. 10.) Finally, the ballots would be tabulated once again, with the possibility of a hand-count audit, Hunley said Monday.
Reached on Monday afternoon, City Attorney Jose Luis Machado confirmed that the city would follow state law if a recount is warranted.
TFD race still tight
Herb Wisdom, a long-serving member of the Tubac Fire District Governing Board, appears poised for re-election with 1,849 votes, settling comfortably ahead of his two challengers.
But the remaining open seat on the TFD board remains to be seen. Challenger Sandy Johnson currently had the second-highest number of votes, clocking in at 1,670, as of the most recent tally. Mindy Maddock, another challenger and longtime Tubac resident, is slightly further behind at 1,643.
Currently, Johnson and Maddock are separated by roughly 0.81 of a percentage point. But if the margin shrinks between the two candidates, no recount will be required. The state’s newly enacted recount law specifically excludes fire district boards, school district governing boards, and several other elected positions.
In their campaigns, both Johnson and Maddock demanded changes to the current TFD establishment. The challengers each cautioned against reckless planning and excessive spending for a new fire station facility.
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors currently plans to “canvass” its election results on Nov. 22; a process that recognizes an official and final vote count.