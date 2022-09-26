Two men have pleaded guilty to human-smuggling charges after getting caught at the Border Patrol's checkpoint in Sonoita with four undocumented migrants in the trunk of their car.
Wesley Bryan Wilson, Jr., a U.S. citizen born in 1957, and Michael Joseph Rascon, a U.S. citizen born in 1998, both pleaded guilty last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson. They are now awaiting sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint filed against them, a Chrysler 300 sedan pulled up to the Border Patrol checkpoint on State Route 82 on June 14. Rascon, the driver, reportedly said they had gone to Nogales to buy cigarettes and were headed back to Tucson, where he lived.
An agent asked to look in the vehicle's trunk, and when he did, he saw several legs clad in camouflage. When the agent asked Rascon to turn off the car and step out, the car's engine revved.
"The (agent) repeated the command to shut off the vehicle and the vehicle revved up again, consistent with Rascon pressing hard on the gas, but with the vehicle still in neutral or park," the complaint says.
Rascon then allegedly got out of the car and ran off, bumping into the agent in the process. "Rascon ran across the lanes of traffic, nearly being struck by an 18-wheel truck, and he continued to flee on foot," the complaint says. He was located and arrested the following morning.
Wilson was the front passenger in the car, and he reportedly waived his Miranda rights and said he had allowed Rascon, his roommate, to drive his Chrysler 300 during the smuggling attempt.
Wilson said they drove to the Food City in Nogales and met a male and female in a white Mazda sedan, as well as a male in a white pickup, who were supposed to drive ahead of them to determine if the checkpoint was open or closed. Then they picked up four undocumented passengers, who rode in the trunk.
Wilson reportedly said Rascon was going to be paid $2,000 for the smuggling job, which Rascon promised to use to pay Wilson for rent.
The four people found in the trunk were determined to be in the country illegally, and one allegedly said she hurt herself while riding in the trunk.