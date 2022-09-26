Two men have pleaded guilty to human-smuggling charges after getting caught at the Border Patrol's checkpoint in Sonoita with four undocumented migrants in the trunk of their car.

Wesley Bryan Wilson, Jr., a U.S. citizen born in 1957, and Michael Joseph Rascon, a U.S. citizen born in 1998, both pleaded guilty last week at U.S. District Court in Tucson. They are now awaiting sentencing.



Tags

Load comments