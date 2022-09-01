Two alternative schools have recently set up shop in downtown Nogales, where they say they can offer students a different high school experience with the added benefit of being closer to their homes.
One of the schools, EdOptions Preparatory Academy, is already well established in the community. It recently moved to a storefront near the Food City shopping plaza after being located for 12 years at 2021 N. Grand Avenue, next to Pima Community College
The other facility is operated by Mesa-based Sequoia Choice Arizona Learning, a newcomer to Nogales. Its branch, called Downtown Academy, is located at 161 N. Arroyo Blvd. in the former Elks Lodge building.
The new EdOptions location at 480 North Grand Ave. hosted its first day of classes on Aug 17 after four months of renovations.
“Most of our population, they live in this area,” said Javier Flores, Nogales site director and teacher for EdOptions. “They come here walking from their houses. Some of them come from Mexico. The location is better here. They like it here.”
Flores, who has also served as the school’s soccer coach, said he hopes to re-establish the soccer program – which won back-to-back Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) state championships in 2019 and 2020 – and add a chess club.
As for the Downtown Academy, it was established in a newly renovated commercial space that’s now filled with rows of chairs and desks. The plan is to enroll approximately 100 students in grades 5-12.
“We’ve spent a lot of time organizing and planning. Mainly seeing what the community requires and what the students need to study and feel comfortable,” said Jorge Valenzuela, Downtown Academy’s site leader.
“Our end goal is for students to come and learn, but that they do it willingly,” he said. “We want to try to stop kids from saying, ‘I have to go to school,’ (and change it) to, ‘I want to go to school.’”
The school plans to offer traditional subjects like math and science, but Valenzuela said he also wants to provide tutoring for English language learners, and identify and encouraging students’ individual talents in areas such as sports and the arts.
Both downtown schools rely on online instruction and provide students with laptops and internet access so they can follow online lessons. However, students must show up everyday, in person, to get access to their laptops. On-site teachers can provide additional guidance.
Both are Arizona charter schools, meaning they are state-funded alternatives to traditional public schools that are free to attend.
According to the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools’ Office, there are five other charter schools in the county: Mexicayotl Academy, Pinnacle Charter School and Colegio Petite in Nogales; as well as Patagonia Montessori School and Montessori de Santa Cruz in Amado.