One school in Rio Rico shifted to remote learning this week, and another followed suit starting Friday in response to COVID-19 concerns.
Mountain View Elementary School went remote for the week of Nov. 1-5, and Calabasas K-8 School is shifting to remote learning for the period of Nov. 5-12, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said in a statement issued Friday.
“It was brought to the attention of administration that there was possible risk of COVID-19 exposure at Calabasas School and Mountain View separately and during different time frames,” the statement said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the district made the decision to shift students to remote learning.”
Asked for a more specific explanation of what the “possible risk of COVID-19 exposure” at the schools had been, the district said:
“We had a minimal number of positive cases. The decision was based on the number of individuals who were reporting symptoms. Rather than wait for confirmed positive tests, the district opted to take a proactive approach to prevent the possibility of an outbreak by moving to remote learning.”
Mountain View is expected to return to in-person instruction next week, SCVUSD said.
The shift to remote learning at the two schools comes amid a recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
On Friday, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 36 more cases to its tally from the day before, after averaging more than 15 cases per day in the two weeks leading up to Thursday. During August and September, the health services department reported approximately 10 new confirmed cases per day among county residents.
The issues at Mountain View and Calabasas also come as health care providers begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK this week to a Pfizer vaccine for that age group.
SCVUSD said it will have on-site Pfizer vaccination clinics next week for students 5 and older at Mountain View, Calabasas, San Cayetano Elementary and Coatimundi Middle School.
“We are sending families information today regarding times and dates for each school,” the district said on Friday. “Parents have been registering all week. Each clinic is for students at that particular school.”
For more information about the vaccination clinic, SCVUSD asked the public to call the County Health Services Department at (520) 375-7900.