Castro House

The Castro House at 429 Crawford St., seen here on Thursday.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

The University of Arizona said it plans to sell a historic residence on Crawford Street that was once home to the state’s first Latino governor, marking the official end to the university’s promise for a “border studies center” at the Nogales site.

Thursday’s announcement was just the latest case in which a highly touted UA project failed to come to fruition in the local community. In recent years, UA entities have also announced ambitious border health and composting projects that ultimately fizzled.

Castro House

The back side of the Castro House in Nogales.


