The University of Arizona said it plans to sell a historic residence on Crawford Street that was once home to the state’s first Latino governor, marking the official end to the university’s promise for a “border studies center” at the Nogales site.
Thursday’s announcement was just the latest case in which a highly touted UA project failed to come to fruition in the local community. In recent years, UA entities have also announced ambitious border health and composting projects that ultimately fizzled.
The Crawford Street building in question – known as the Castro House – was home to Arizona Gov. Raúl Castro and his wife, Patricia, for two decades. Castro died in 2015 at the age of 98, and his daughter, Beth Castro, donated the tufa-stone building to the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
Over the years, SBS released a number of potential plans for the Castro House: a border studies center for university students. A meeting space for local residents. A hub for cultural events.
On Thursday morning, however, a press release said the university will put the home up for sale and donate the proceeds to an existing scholarship under the former governor’s name, which awards funds to students pursuing international relations, local politics or Latin American studies.
“The family made this generous gift to the university,” said Lori Poloni-Staudinger, SBS dean, in a statement. “We believe the best way for us to honor (Castro) is to invest in students.”
The release also cited restoration costs as a major barrier in completing the project. In 2017, SBS estimated it would require $650,000 to restore and renovate the building. But over the course of the pandemic, SBS said in its most recent press release, estimated costs “tripled.”
The college also cited a “pivot toward digital modes of meeting and learning” in its decision to sell the house.
“Donations raised for renovations will either be returned to the donors or added to the scholarship fund, according to the wishes of each funder,” the release said.
A years-old plan
In May 2017, University of Arizona faculty, educators, and community members gathered on Crawford Street to kick off a fundraising campaign for the Castro House. The SBS dean at the time, John Paul Jones, had estimated that renovation would begin in January of 2018 – and by fall, the center would be open.
“This community is ready for this house now,” Jones said at the event.
Carmen Valencia was one of several Crawford Street residents who attended the kick-off.
Speaking to the NI Thursday – nearly six years later – after the news broke about the UA abandoning the plan, she said the concept of a border studies center had been exciting.
“It struck me as an excellent idea,” Valencia said, noting that the project would have benefitted the city, while allowing people from both Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora to come together.
“I thought, ‘Oh! Something with more culture,’” she recalled.
The college had planned to open the center to faculty and students in Nogales, Sonora along with participants from the University of Arizona.
Then, in 2018, SBS unfurled more ideas: The college had received a $350,000 grant from ArtPlace America to develop a youth leadership program at the facility.
It’s not clear when SBS reached the decision to abandon the project. The most recent mention of the project came in June 2022, when SBS announced that Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford, a Nogales-born author, would donate book proceeds to several projects, including “the Raúl H. Castro Project in Nogales, Ariz.”
In September of 2022, a spokesperson told the NI that “various groups at the University of Arizona (were) meeting to assess next steps.”
The university did not publicly disclose any additional information following the NI’s inquiry, though about a month later, a report from the KVOA News 4 Tucson disclosed that Beth Castro – the former governor’s daughter – had been told by university officials the house would be auctioned off. She reportedly told the outlet it was “almost like this university is disrespecting my father.”
Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado said he'd been aware of the possibility of the Castro House project falling through – he'd met with a UA community relations official the previous week to discuss the college's general relationship with the city – but he hadn't heard it was final until speaking to this reporter.
Maldonado added that the renovation, he'd been told, would have cost nearly $2 million.
It’s not entirely clear how the university plans to sell the property, which is not yet publicly listed for sale.
Presence in Nogales
In recent years, several University of Arizona projects meant to bolster a presence in Santa Cruz County have fallen through.
In 2016, the university’s health sciences college announced the Center for Elimination of Border Health Disparities – a public health center that would have fostered research and community health programming.
However, the center still hadn’t materialized by 2018, and the Mariposa Community Health Center took over the building the university had been leasing on Mastick Way and White Park Drive.
Then, in 2018, the university’s Office of Sustainability began planning for a composting center near the Rio Rico landfill, and hosted a launch ceremony to tout the project’s future impacts. But a change in office leadership brought the project to a halt.
In Thursday’s news release announcing the sale of the Castro House, the university said it was committed to continuing its already existing programs in Santa Cruz County.
In recent months, the university’s Confluence Center for Creative Inquiry has awarded grants to a number of community members, including artists Priscilla “Nefftys” Rodriguez, Tony Plak, and Gerardo Frias.
In addition, the University of Arizona hosts a Cooperative Extension, which includes local child development programming and 4-H. And on North Grand Avenue, UA Nogales offers college courses.