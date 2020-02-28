One of the largest industrial parks in Nogales, Sonora changed management last year, and the new operator is the municipal government of that city.
Parque Industrial, a conglomeration of 27 industrial warehouses covering 47 hectares on both sides of the Avenida Alvaro Obregon near the southern edge of Nogales, Sonora, is home to electronics, medical, textiles and other manufacturers.
It’s a big player in a major industry for Ambos Nogales. Approximately $4.3 billion in electronic and manufacturing products entered the United States from Mexico through Nogales in 2019, according to data compiled by the University of Arizona. Many of those products were manufactured in warehouses known as maquilas just across the border in Nogales, Sonora
Parque Industrial accounts for almost 10,000 of the 47,000 maquila employees in Nogales, Sonora, according to Arturo Medrano, the new technical administrator of the park.
The park was established in 1969 under the ownership of the municipal government, but from the start, it was managed and operated by a U.S.-based company. For the past 20 years, the entire park was rented to the U.S. corporation Parque Industrial de Nogales Sonora (PINSA) at a rate of $125,000 per month.
The city’s contract with PINSA ended in 2019 and, after a protracted battle with the company last year, the municipality took over management of the park in August 2019.
Now, Medrano says he’s looking to establish a new company in Nogales, Ariz. to manage the park, and he has plans to invest millions in repairs to the buildings, some of which have fallen into disrepair.
But disputes between the city and PINSA remain, warehouse workers are hard to come by, and the park’s financial impact in Arizona might hinge on the details of tax law.
Repairs needed
Behind some of the park’s industrial facades, advanced robots stamp out cables, springs and other industrial products. But some of the buildings, sitting empty, show the problems that plague the half-century old park: crumbling walls, holes in pipes, and overgrown plants.
Medrano said that a number of buildings are in poor shape because PINSA failed to follow through on promises to invest in repairs. He said that Nogales, Sonora is seeking $725,000 in unpaid rent and additional damages from the company.
Antonio Garcia, assistant director of PINSA, declined to comment on Medrano’s statements.
In the meantime, Medrano said he’s planning to invest one-third of this year’s rent collections, or $27 million pesos (approximately $1.4 million dollars), in repairs. And he’s planning to take out a $10 million loan to put replace broken roofs and add solar panels.
But financing will be easier to find when the corporation is established in the United States, Medrano said.
Medrano said that the U.S. corporation will only have about two employees in Arizona, but it will allow for loans – and contracts with the park’s tenants – to be governed by U.S. law.
He added that he expects the new company will pay taxes in the United States, but it’s not clear how much.
At full occupancy, Medrano said, the park would take in around $320,000 in monthly rent.
If the company is established in Nogales, Ariz., those rental payments will be subject to the city’s two percent sales tax, said City Finance Director Jeanette Parrales.
But Medrano said he intends to have the organization classified as a nonprofit economic development corporation, a designation granted by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). While it’s unclear if the corporation could gain that status, Parrales said that a nonprofit classification would exempt the organization from city’s sales tax.
For now, Medrano said, there’s plenty of interest in the park, which is at 92% occupancy with 28 different clients. Javid, a shelter company firm that establishes manufacturing operations for other businesses in Mexico, and Amphenol, a cable and connector manufacturer, are the park’s biggest tenants.
The harder challenge is finding workers who want to toil for the wages offered by maquilas, whose business model is built on low-cost labor. Medrano said that pay for warehouse workers at Parque Industrial usually starts at 200 pesos per day (approximately $10).
The long-term goal, he said, is to attract companies to manufacture less labor-intensive products in the warehouses. He’s also trying to work with local authorities to offer jobs to migrants who’ve arrived to Nogales, Sonora.
Further down the road, refurbishing Parque Industrial is just one part of the municipal government’s plan to expand manufacturing in the city. Medrano said he’s identified potential sites for two future parks, one geared toward agribusiness and the other for technology manufacturing. He said the new sites could provide manufactured goods for companies like South32, which has plans for a billion-dollar mine near Patagonia, Ariz.
For now, Medrano said, he’s looking to hire a legal team to move forward with claims against PINSA, seeking to have the park at full occupancy by the end of this 2020, and hoping to have the entire facility in “really good condition” in five years.